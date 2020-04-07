Eligibility decision creates long-term impact

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the immediate impact is to their liking, college baseball coaches see potential long-term challenges with eligibility decisions the NCAA Council made last week.

"Roster management is something we’re going to be talking a lot about for the next five years," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said during a Friday teleconference.

Because of the cancellation of their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all spring sports athletes.

That won’t be an issue in baseball in 2021, when the current 35-player roster limitations will be suspended to accommodate seniors who lost their final season of eligibility when seasons were canceled in mid-March.

"I don’t think anyone has an issue with restoring the eligibility of the seasons, giving them an opportunity to play one final season if they choose, a chance to get some closure to their college careers," Hartleb said.

"It will provide them with an opportunity to complete their degrees or begin work in a Master’s program, which will benefit them throughout their lives. That’s a good thing."

In Monday’s decision, the NCAA did not extend those roster limitations beyond the 2021 season, and that is where things get complicated.