Eye Openers: Powers, Bergman should have been included

Some people figured I should have my head examined when I attempted to compile a list of the top 60 pro and college basketball players ever to come out of the Quad-Cities.

When you’re going back about 80 years, there was no way you could do that without missing someone, right?

Right. We had at least two really notable omissions in the Quad-Cities mock draft that was published in last Sunday’s Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.

One obvious miss was Tim Powers, a 6-foot-9 Rock Island Alleman graduate who starred at Creighton from 1964-67.

In three varsity seasons at Creighton, Powers averaged 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, 21.5 and 11.2 as a junior.

His senior season was cut short when he dislocated his knee and broke an ankle in a game against St. Joseph’s. Creighton was 9-2 at the time and it lost 11 of the next 14 games without him.

In 2017, the Omaha World Herald conducted a poll of fans to determine the most popular player in Creighton history and Powers was the surprise winner over such stars as Doug McDermott, Paul Silas and Kyle Korver.

That was strike one.