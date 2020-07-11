Eye Openers: Powers, Bergman should have been included

Some people figured I should have my head examined when I attempted to compile a list of the top 60 pro and college basketball players ever to come out of the Quad-Cities.
When you’re going back about 80 years, there was no way you could do that without missing someone, right?
Right. We had at least two really notable omissions in the Quad-Cities mock draft that was published in last Sunday’s Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.
One obvious miss was Tim Powers, a 6-foot-9 Rock Island Alleman graduate who starred at Creighton from 1964-67.
In three varsity seasons at Creighton, Powers averaged 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, 21.5 and 11.2 as a junior.
His senior season was cut short when he dislocated his knee and broke an ankle in a game against St. Joseph’s. Creighton was 9-2 at the time and it lost 11 of the next 14 games without him.
In 2017, the Omaha World Herald conducted a poll of fans to determine the most popular player in Creighton history and Powers was the surprise winner over such stars as Doug McDermott, Paul Silas and Kyle Korver.
That was strike one.
Strike two was Joe Bergman, another 6-9 center who played at Clinton’s St. Mary’s High School, attended Iowa for one year, then transferred to Creighton. He was a two-year starter with the Blue Jays, averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior in 1969-70 and 13.3 and 6.6 as a senior.
He was a future draft choice of the San Francisco Warriors in the seventh round (No. 104 overall) of the 1970 NBA draft and then was selected by Cincinnati in the second round (No. 31) in 1971.
Both Powers and Bergman would have easily made our top 60. We’re still waiting for strike three.
Bergman, by the way, went on to become a noted psychiatrist so he could have helped us with that head examination thing.
***
You may have noticed we had a lot of Quad-Cities kids who played at Creighton in the 1960s. Two others — Chuck Officer and Herb Millard — also were part of our package last week.
It’s no coincidence. The coach at Creighton from 1959-69 was Red McManus, who grew up in the Quad-Cities and played and coached at St. Ambrose Academy (now Assumption High School).
***
Although he is 67 years old and clearly a high-risk person during the pandemic, major league umpire Joe West plans to be on the field when (or if) the MLB season resumes.
"I don’t believe in my heart that all these deaths have been from the coronavirus," West said.
It’s not the first time Joe has made a glaring misjudgment.
***
You probably saw that Stanford University decided to cut 11 sports from its athletic program last week, which still leaves the school with 25 sports, more than almost anyone else in NCAA Division I.
The eliminated sport that caused the most angst in this part of the world was wrestling, but Stanford also cut such things as squash, sailing, fencing and synchronized swimming.
It was one of only four schools in the country to have a varsity synchronized swimming team while 33 had squash, 34 had sailing and 44 had fencing. A handful of other schools had club teams in those sports, especially sailing.
Among Big Ten schools, Ohio State, Penn State and Northwestern have sanctioned fencing teams, Ohio State has synchronized swimming (it is the defending national champion) and Michigan has squash although Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin have it as a club sport. No one in this area of the country has sailing.
***
Speaking on a Missouri Valley basketball coaches teleconference last week, Drake coach Darian DeVries admitted he was very disappointed that former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins opted to leave his program and transfer to Minnesota.
“It kind of caught us by surprise a little bit because he did so well for us and talked about how he enjoyed it and everything,’’ DeVries said.
The 7-foot Robbins averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game as a sophomore last season.
DeVries admitted it all made sense since Robbins’ uncle, Ed Conroy, is the associate head coach at Minnesota. He said this is just something mid-major coaches need to deal with these days.
“It’s part of today’s landscape,’’ DeVries said. “Kids have a little more freedom and it’s a little more common than it maybe used to be. So you’ve just got to do the best job you can with players and treat them right, and hopefully young guys will want to be there and be a part of it.’’
