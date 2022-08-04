Final-inning outburst sends Moline to Great Lakes Regional consolation bracket

The Moline Legion baseball squad's second day at the Great Lakes Regional almost followed the same script as its opening game.

Unfortunately for Post 246, the ending turned out to be different, and not in its favor.

Up by two runs after the first inning against Gladwin County (Mich.), Moline was tied going into the top of the seventh before Post 171 broke loose for four runs to earn a 6-2 victory at Gerace Park in Midland, Mich.

"We played well, and we were in it," said Post 246 manager Matt Trouten. "We just weren't able to finish at the end."

Moline starting pitcher Chase Tholl gave his club six solid innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts before being reliever by Hunter Woods to start the seventh.

"Chase pitched really well," said Trouten. "He kept them off-balance most of the day. Our pitching has been giving us a chance in every game; we just need to find a way to get our offense going consistently and scratch runs across in the late innings, not just the early innings."

In the top of the seventh, a Lucas Mead single and a walk to Cole Prout got Gladwin started early. With one out, Benjamin Kochany was intentionally walked.

However, an error on a grounder hit by Micah Irrer resulted in Mead and Prout scoring to give Post 171 a 4-2 lead. Before the inning was over, a two-out single by Brady Alverson (3-for-4) plated two more runs and gave Gladwin a four-run cushion.

"So far, we've been able to make plays, but we weren't able to make it happen (Thursday)," said Trouten. "That ended up being the difference, but that's baseball."

Prior to its breakout inning, Gladwin had tied the game with two runs in the top of the third as Carter Campau (2-for-3) tripled in Prout, who had worked a lead-off walk; Campau then scored on a Kochany RBI groundout.

Moline (28-13) struck early against Post 171 starter Maxwell Fellows. Woods was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first, then Josh Morales beat out a bunt for a base hit and Davis Hoffstatter singled to load the bases with nobody out.

Woods scored on a Shawn Lewis sacrifice fly, then Patrick Schnell (2-for-3) singled with one out to score Morales. On that same play, Hoffstatter was thrown out trying to score the inning's third run.

As it turned out, just like in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Eau Claire (Wis.), Moline scored all of its runs in the first inning, then could not tack on after that.

"We scored in the first inning, then weren't able to scratch anything across after that," said Trouten. "At the state and division tournaments, we did a good job of tacking on. We just haven't been able to do it in these last two games."

After the bumpy start, Fellows settled in and gave Gladwin six solid innings, allowing five hits with three walks and four strikeouts before giving the ball to Tyler McKinstry, who allowed a one-out walk to Brock Dzekunskas but then got a double play to end Post 246's last rally attempt.

In the wake of Thursday's loss, it is now a single-elimination tournament for Moline as it needs to rattle off four straight wins in order to advance to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

That is a challenge Trouten believes his club can rise to, as at one point it had reeled off six straight postseason wins at the 3rd Division and Illinois state tournaments.

"They've battled all postseason, and they'll keep battling," he said. "They won't give up or give in, and that's all we can ask of them. The goal now is to win one at a time. We have to go 1-0 (today), and see where that gets us."