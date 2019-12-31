Gov. Reynolds concerned with baseball contraction plan

In a letter to the commissioner of baseball, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds encourages the governing bodies of major- and minor-league baseball to reach a Professional Baseball Agreement that does not include the elimination of any of Iowa’s five minor-league baseball teams.

Reynolds said any decision that would sever ties between Major League Baseball and its affiliates in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Des Moines and the Quad-Cities “would have a negative economic and cultural impact upon the citizens of Iowa.’’

The Iowa Republican governor is the latest in a bipartisan group of elected officials who have written to Commissioner Rob Manfred to express concern about a proposal that could eliminate up to 42 of the 160 teams that are part of Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the minors from rookie ball through the Triple-A level.

That idea has been floated as negotiations begin on a new Professional Baseball Agreement, the contract that binds Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.

The current contract between the two organizations expires following the 2020 season and Major League Baseball’s initial proposal includes reducing the number of affiliated teams.