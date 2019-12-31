Gov. Reynolds concerned with baseball contraction plan

In a letter to the commissioner of baseball, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds encourages the governing bodies of major- and minor-league baseball to reach a Professional Baseball Agreement that does not include the elimination of any of Iowa’s five minor-league baseball teams.
Reynolds said any decision that would sever ties between Major League Baseball and its affiliates in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Des Moines and the Quad-Cities “would have a negative economic and cultural impact upon the citizens of Iowa.’’
The Iowa Republican governor is the latest in a bipartisan group of elected officials who have written to Commissioner Rob Manfred to express concern about a proposal that could eliminate up to 42 of the 160 teams that are part of Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the minors from rookie ball through the Triple-A level.
That idea has been floated as negotiations begin on a new Professional Baseball Agreement, the contract that binds Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.
The current contract between the two organizations expires following the 2020 season and Major League Baseball’s initial proposal includes reducing the number of affiliated teams.
Three Iowa-based Midwest League teams, Burlington, Clinton and Quad-Cities, have been mentioned on published lists of teams considered as candidates for baseball’s contraction plan, though U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he has been assured by the commissioner’s office that the Quad-Cities River Bandits, Cedar Rapids Kernels and Iowa Cubs are not on the list of teams that could be eliminated.
You have free articles remaining.
In her letter to Manfred, Reynolds encouraged him to consider the impact that minor-league baseball has not only in the communities where they are located but on neighboring communities throughout the state.
“They support surrounding local businesses and are a magnet for attracting people to their host communities. They each are also significant job creators,’’ Reynolds wrote, noting the charitable contributions the teams make to the communities they serve.
“They pay for free flu shots for local children, provide college scholarships to area families and donate thousands of tickets and hundreds of thousands of dollars to nonprofits and charitable causes in their regions. In small communities such as these, that kind of philanthropy simply cannot be replaced.’’
She also notes the millions of dollars of public and municipal investment that have been made in ensuring that Iowa’s minor-league ballparks are in compliance with baseball’s facility standards.
Reynolds words echo those made in letters to Manfred written by Grassley, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) as well as in a letter signed by 108 members of Congress including U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa).
She also encourages Manfred to look at how any change in the number of minor-league clubs would impact the sport.
“Affiliated Minor League Baseball allows smaller communities in rural states such as ours to play a vital role in growing the game of baseball,’’ Reynolds wrote, adding that she hopes that each of Iowa’s five minor-league clubs would be given a reasonable opportunity to accommodate any changes in facility standards.
“Give them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities while allowing young baseball fans across our state to meet the next generation of MLB stars.’’