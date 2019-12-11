Grassley: Bandits are not a contraction candidate

As Major League Baseball contemplates the elimination of up to 42 minor-league teams, the Quad-Cities River Bandits will not be among the list of possibilities.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told the Quad-City Times on Wednesday he has been assured by a top official with Major League Baseball that the River Bandits, as well as minor-league clubs in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, are not being considered for the proposed reduction of minor-league franchises.
Grassley met on Nov. 26 with Dan Halem, the deputy commissioner of baseball administration and chief legal officer for Major League Baseball, to discuss concerns about a possible contraction of teams in Iowa.
"He told me that unequivocally that the River Bandits, along with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Iowa Cubs, are not among the teams being considered in this proposal," Grassley said.
Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller, reached at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, welcomed what Halem told Grassley.
"We’re so excited to be able to tell our fans that the River Bandits will be here not only just for next year but for years thereafter," Heller said. "We’re here to stay."
Grassley said he spoke to Halem specifically about Midwest League franchises in the Quad-Cities, Clinton and Burlington, which had all been mentioned among potential candidates for elimination as negotiations of a Professional Baseball Agreement begins.
The current Professional Baseball Agreement — the contract between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the current 160 minor-league clubs — expires following the 2020 season.
Negotiations for a new agreement are in their infancy, and Major League Baseball has proposed the most extensive restructuring of minor-league operations in more than 50 years.
That would include shuttering most short-season leagues, restructuring existing leagues and eliminating 42 franchises.
Grassley said Halem explained Major League Baseball’s desire to have fewer affiliates with improved pay and facilities as part of a new agreement.
The Iowa senator said he stressed the need Major League Baseball to set and communicate clear facility standards for the communities to meet.
"Those communities should be given a chance to comply with those standards before there are any discussions about eliminating any teams," Grassley said.
Grassley said this remains a time for fans of teams in Clinton and Burlington to continue to advocate for their communities and teams.
"This is something that doesn’t look like it is going to get resolved any time soon, so there is time for those individuals to speak out to Major League Baseball," he said.
Grassley forwarded letters from the River Bandits, Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings to Halem reiterating his concerns about the potential loss of teams in Iowa and the impact that would have on local communities.
He was told by Halem that Major League Baseball will continue to correspond with his office on the matter.
"I have to take him on his word on that," Grassley said.
Heller said the River Bandits and other minor-league teams have received "tremendous support" from elected officials, including Grassley, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa), U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois), U.S. Rep Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa).
"Senator Grassley has been nothing short of tremendous in being willing step forward and help fight for minor-league baseball in eastern Iowa and the communities involved," Heller said.