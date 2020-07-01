Harding welcomes a new opening day

“There are always going to be things I can do better, but even though it was a short season I was able to get a feel for what it is like to compete at the level and how important it is to just stay on an even keel from one day to the next,’’ Harding said.

That approach has helped Harding continue to push forward in recent months.

He has spent the bulk of that time back home in the Quad-Cities, working out daily with a small group of friends at the Fielder’s Choice indoor facility in Milan.

“It was all about staying ready, being ready to go if this was actually going to happen,’’ Harding said.

He now welcomes the chance to gain as much competitive experience as he can while playing for Rockford.

“I’m excited to get some (at-bats) and get some work in this summer,’’ Harding said. “Like everybody else, I lost the chance for a lot of ABs with the shortened season so I want to make the most out of every AB I get.’’

Harding will play the middle infield for the Rivets and has been told he can expect not only to play second base but to see time at shortstop as well as the season progresses through mid-August.