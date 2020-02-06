Hawkeyes are well armed as baseball season nears

While Baumann has been slowed by an illness during the preseason, left-hander Jack Dreyer also returns after missing all but two starts a year ago as Iowa built a 31-24 record.

Dreyer joins Wallace, Drew Irvine, Duncan Davitt and Hunter Lee in competing for the third spot in the starting rotation.

"There are six, seven guys who are making it tough on the coaches to figure out who the three weekend guys and the midweek starter are going to be," Wallace said. "It sets us up for a good season, and everybody is pushing each other to get better. It’s fun to be a part of that."

Leonard, named a second-team preseason All-American on Thursday, had a school-record 14 saves last season.

"I think we're all excited about what we see developing," Leonard said. "It's going to be a really strong staff from the front end to the back. There are a lot of guys who can help us compete."

The depth on the front end of the staff is so solid that Heller plans to pair off potential starters for the Hawkeyes’ three-game opening weekend, giving each an opportunity to work extended innings in a competitive situation.