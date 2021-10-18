Hawkeyes' Heller looking for another Wallace

Rick Heller is working with 22 new players on the Iowa baseball roster this fall.
The Hawkeye coach is hoping to find another Trenton Wallace in the group.
Replacing last season’s Big Ten pitcher of the year is among the challenges Heller faces as Iowa nears the end of its fall practices.
“Trenton left the jersey in a better place,’’ Heller said following an appearance Monday at the Davenport Grid Club. “Everything he did from his work on the field to the way he handled himself off the field and the leadership he gave our team, he did it the right way.’’
Wallace, a left-hander from Davenport Assumption, began his professional career this summer.
He was selected in the 11th round of this year’s baseball draft by the Blue Jays after leading the Big Ten with 106 strikeouts, a 2.34 ERA and seven wins among his eight decisions last spring as a fourth-year junior at Iowa.
“He set a great example for the younger guys on our team with the way he dealt with everything,’’ Heller said.
“From the way he competed as our Friday night starter this past year to when he was working his way up, then dealing with Tommy John surgery and coming back from that, he handled everything that came his way. And now, he’s a great ambassador for our program.’’
Coming off of a 26-18 season, Iowa does return five starting position players, including all-Big Ten second baseman Izaya Fullard, as it completes fall practices this week.
The search for a replacement for Wallace as the Hawkeyes’ series-opening starter continues although Iowa returns two other starters from last season’s four-pitcher weekend pitching rotation, Cam Baumann and Duncan Davitt.
Dylan Nedved, who worked as a closer a year ago, is also in the mix for an expanded role.
The transfer portal has added three pitchers with starting experience to the Iowa roster, former Clinton prep Jared Simpson from Missouri, Cedar Falls native Connor Schultz from Butler and Adam Mazur from South Dakota State.
Schultz and Mazur were regular starters for their teams while Simpson, a 6-foot-4 lefthander, made one start for the Tigers last season after transferring from Iowa Western Community College.
“We tried to recruit Jared when he was at Iowa Western and we were happy when he called us,’’ Heller said. “He’s a big, strong athlete, a good left-handed pitcher who works hard.’’
Schultz, Mazur and Simpson are all in the mix for starting opportunities for the Hawkeyes and Heller likes the potential he sees in two true freshmen pitchers, Marcus Morgan from Iowa City West and Brody Brecht from Ankeny.
Brecht, who also plans to play football at Iowa, has been slowed since breaking a thumb during a drill on the second day of preseason camp in football but is expected to pitch next spring for Iowa.
“We have a lot of guys who are competing right now and I suspect we will spend January and February trying to figure out their roles,’’ Heller said. “It’s a good, competitive situation.’’
Two additional transfer pitchers, former Pleasant Valley prep Will Christopherson from Michigan State and Cedar Rapids Prairie graduate Casey Day from Wichita State, are competing for roles on the pitching staff as well.
After playing conference-only competition last season, something Heller believes denied Iowa an NCAA tourney berth, Big Ten teams return to a more traditional schedule next spring.
The Hawkeyes open their 2022 season on Feb. 18 against Air Force with a game at Charleston, S.C.