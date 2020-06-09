Hawkeyes hold onto summer league hopes

For 2020, it has positioned all of its teams in the United States and is clustering some in locations where travel would be minimal once state guidelines allow for games to be played.

Like the Midwest Collegiate League, largely based in the suburbs of Chicago, the Northwoods League still has hopes for beginning a shortened season at some point in early July in areas where restrictions allow.

One Prospect League team based in Normal, Ill., and one Midwest Collegiate League team based in Bloomington, Ill., have announced plans to join two other recently formed teams in putting together the four-team Kernels Collegiate League that will play a shortened season in Bloomington-Normal from July 1-Aug. 9.

With no travel costs and two games scheduled each day with Mondays and Tuesdays off, that league is being designed to simply provide collegiate players with a place to compete.

Heller said the need for those opportunities is great following a collegiate season which ended on March 12 at the onset of the coronavirus health crisis.

His Iowa team, for example, had opened the season with a 10-5 record before play was halted.