Hawkeyes hold onto summer league hopes

Options are somewhat limited, but this won’t be an entirely lost summer for some members of the University of Iowa baseball team.
While several summer college leagues have scrapped plans for a 2020 season, a handful still expect to play at least a limited schedule this year and early planning has helped the Hawkeyes.
Coach Rick Heller said Iowa coaches worked quickly earlier this spring, trying to secure summer roster spots for Hawkeyes who wanted to participate after having their regular season end shortly after it started.
"Guys are chomping at the bit to get back out there and compete," Heller said. "They’re competitors by nature and while most of them have figured out a pretty good way to train on their own, they still want that chance. They want to play."
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted summer leagues in a number of ways.
Baseball’s premier college summer league, the Cape Cod League, canceled its season last month.
The Prospect League, a summer staple in Illinois and Indiana for more than 50 years, first delayed and then last week canceled its season.
Other leagues still plan to play.
With its 23 teams spread across seven states and one province of Canada, the Northwoods League is being flexible.
For 2020, it has positioned all of its teams in the United States and is clustering some in locations where travel would be minimal once state guidelines allow for games to be played.
Like the Midwest Collegiate League, largely based in the suburbs of Chicago, the Northwoods League still has hopes for beginning a shortened season at some point in early July in areas where restrictions allow.
One Prospect League team based in Normal, Ill., and one Midwest Collegiate League team based in Bloomington, Ill., have announced plans to join two other recently formed teams in putting together the four-team Kernels Collegiate League that will play a shortened season in Bloomington-Normal from July 1-Aug. 9.
With no travel costs and two games scheduled each day with Mondays and Tuesdays off, that league is being designed to simply provide collegiate players with a place to compete.
Heller said the need for those opportunities is great following a collegiate season which ended on March 12 at the onset of the coronavirus health crisis.
His Iowa team, for example, had opened the season with a 10-5 record before play was halted.
"Virtually every kid is going to want to play this summer because of how the season ended," Heller said. "The trend the last three or four years was to leave a lot of guys home, take summer school, train, get stronger, recuperate from the season and then really start ramping it up heading into fall ball."
Heller said that was particularly the case with pitchers who had logged a significant number of innings during the regular season.
"Now, everybody is going to be looking for a place to play," he said, adding that some summer leagues have expanded their traditional roster limits to accommodate as many players as possible.
Iowa traditionally tries to place its players with summer league teams early, something Heller said may prove beneficial this year given the circumstances.
"We tried to be pretty proactive, hoping to at least give guys a chance to play some ball somewhere this summer," Heller said.
Still, the Hawkeyes have been impacted.
Iowa had two players penciled in to take part in the Cape Cod League this summer and two more were scheduled to play in the Prospect League before those respective seasons were canceled.
Another 12 Hawkeyes still have some hope for a summer season, placed on rosters with Northwoods League teams.
