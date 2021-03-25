Hawkeyes open gates to fans for spring sports

Following a change in Big Ten policy, Iowa will welcome a limited number of fans at its spring sporting events and is considering the possibility of opening the gates at Kinnick Stadium to football fans for some type of spring event.

The Big Ten on Wednesday announced that conference athletic directors and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors had approved a plan that will allow its universities to follow local health and guidelines and restrictions in determining attendance policies for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year.

Effective immediately, Iowa plans to allow attendance at 50 percent of capacity at outdoor venues but will continue to restrict attendance at indoor events it hosts during the remainder of the spring sports season.

Illinois will continue to follow state and local guidelines as well, with attendance limited to two guests per participant in a policy that will continue to be evaluated as the season progresses.

The Hawkeyes host women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s tennis events this weekend. Those three sports are not ticketed events, but will be open to the public with attendance monitored.