Hawkeyes open gates to fans for spring sports

Following a change in Big Ten policy, Iowa will welcome a limited number of fans at its spring sporting events and is considering the possibility of opening the gates at Kinnick Stadium to football fans for some type of spring event.
The Big Ten on Wednesday announced that conference athletic directors and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors had approved a plan that will allow its universities to follow local health and guidelines and restrictions in determining attendance policies for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year.
Effective immediately, Iowa plans to allow attendance at 50 percent of capacity at outdoor venues but will continue to restrict attendance at indoor events it hosts during the remainder of the spring sports season.
Illinois will continue to follow state and local guidelines as well, with attendance limited to two guests per participant in a policy that will continue to be evaluated as the season progresses.
The Hawkeyes host women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s tennis events this weekend. Those three sports are not ticketed events, but will be open to the public with attendance monitored.
Iowa baseball and softball teams play on the road this weekend, but once they return home fans will be allowed to attend. Both of those sports are ticketed events and previous season ticket holders will be contacted by the Iowa athletics ticket office and ahve the first opportunity to purchase tickets for remaining home games.
Fans attending any Iowa home events will be required to wear face coverings in accordance with university policy and hand sanitizers will be available throughout facilities.
The Iowa football team begins spring practices Tuesday and potential spring events at Kinnick Stadium remain under consideration at this time.
In making its policy change, the Big Ten indicated that its goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to attendance guidelines to allowing local decision making to occur with consultation with public health departments and university medical experts.
The decision comes after a limited number of fans were allowed to attend the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments earlier this month. That marked the first time fans other than immediate family members of participants had been allowed to attend sporting events within the conference since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.