OMAHA, Neb. -- Iowa brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning early Saturday morning, but saw its Big Ten tournament title hopes end with a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.
The setback decided shortly after midnight at TD Ameritrade Park ended a 31-24 season for the Hawkeyes.
"It was a tough loss, but a great game,'' Iowa coach Rick Heller said. "I'm proud of our guys. They didn't quit and fought until the end like they did all season.
The Golden Gophers (28-26) used the combined seven-hit work of Joshua Culliver, Ryan Duffy and Brett Schulze to blank the Hawkeyes, who were led by a three-hit game from Ben Norman.
Minnesota took a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning, but got to Grant Leonard for a pair of runs in the top half of the inning.
The first two Hawkeyes to face Schulze in the bottom of the ninth reached on a single and a hit by pitch, but the next three batters were retired to end Iowa's hopes.