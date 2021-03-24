Hawkeyes' Wallace earns Big Ten honor

Before Iowa opened its baseball season earlier this month, coach Rick Heller had a decision to make.

Junior Trenton Wallace was in a position to leadoff the Hawkeyes’ pitching rotation each week as Iowa started its 44-game Big Ten schedule, but also factors into the lineup as a starting outfield when he is not on the mound.

“He certainly has everything it takes to be our Friday night starter,’’ Heller said during Iowa’s preseasaon media day, referencing the weekly leadoff role in the pitching rotation. “But, he’s also one of our top hitters and will probably start in left field on the days when he isn’t pitching.’’

Heller said he was weighing what would create Iowa’s best potential lineup throughout each weekend in its conference-only schedule, trying to decide whether to utilize the left-hander from Davenport Assumption in the first or second spots in the Hawkeyes’ starting pitching rotation.

In the initial weeks of the season, Wallace ultimately became the first starter in Iowa’s rotation and he has delivered tone-setting performances.

Wednesday, he was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week for his work in the Hawkeyes’ home opener last weekend against Nebraska.