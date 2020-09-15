Henze left impact on Alleman, Black Hawk players

His former players and former assistant coaches remember Henze as a coach whose beliefs were rooted in fundamentals and who had expectations of his players that prepared them for life.

"I’m starting my 52nd year as a baseball coach and there are things I learned from Gene that I still use today, going all the way back to when I played for him at Alleman," said Jim Murphy, who played on Henze-coached Pioneers teams between 1962 and 1964, was an assistant for Henze at Black Hawk and is currently an assistant coach at Paradise Valley Community College in Arizona.

"My passion for the game, the opportunities I saw in the game as a young player and coach, a lot of that is because of Gene Henze."

Bob Carroll, who worked for Henze as an assistant at Alleman and followed him as the Pioneers’ baseball coach, describes him as detail-oriented.

"He knew exactly what he needed to do with every group that came through," Carroll said. "He was a very good technician, but he was even better at understanding what it took to bring out the best in every team he had."

Murphy, whose resume includes guiding Davenport Assumption to three Iowa state prep titles, describes Henze as "a good baseball man who believed in fundamentals and discipline."