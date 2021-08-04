'Hot' LumberKings ready for playoff run

As postseason play in the Prospect League begins, the Clinton LumberKings are right where manager Jack Dahm wants his team to be.
“The Kings are hot,’’ Dahm said. “The biggest thing for us has been chemistry and it has been there since day one. These guys love the game and they love being around each other. This has been a great college summer league experience.’’
The LumberKings endured their share of highs and lows on the way to earning a second-half title in the Great Rivers Division of the Prospect League, crafting a worst-to-first scenario that positions Clinton for a playoff opportunity starting tonight.
A 10-game losing streak left the LumberKings in last place in their four-team division in the first half, but walk-off wins in four of their last five home games allowed Clinton to earn the second-half division title.
The reward for the LumberKings is a road game against first-half champ Normal in a one-game, winner-take-all division championship game at 6:30 p.m. today.
At stake is a spot in Saturday’s Western Conference title game, another one-game situation where the winner will advance to a best-of-three league championship series starting on Monday.
“It’s an opportunity that our guys earned and as a first-year organization in this league, that’s a credit to our players,’’ Dahm said. “Even during that 10-game losing streak, they kept plugging along, putting in the work it took to turn things around.’’
Dahm views that as a collaborative effort that extends beyond the confines of the field.
“My experience in Clinton this summer has exceeded by expectations. The fans have come out and supported the team, the front-office staff, Ted (Tornow, the LumberKings’ general manager) and his people have been tremendous to work with,’’ Dahm said.
“In this first season, sort of a transition year (from affiliated minor-league baseball), there were a lot of questions about how things would come together. We got a later start than some of the teams that have been in existence, but we got into the playoffs and that was our biggest thing.’’
Dahm said the postseason experience will benefit the players on the LumberKings’ roster.
“To be in a race, to win a title, to get into the playoffs, that’s all experience that these guys can take with them back to their college programs,’’ he said. “It’s been an ideal situation.’’
The LumberKings enter the postseason with wins in seven of their last 10 games and Clinton has an 8-2 record against Normal this season, including a collection of four one-run victories.
Clinton will likely send former Pleasant Valley pitcher Ryan Miller, a Creighton senior, to the mound tonight. Miller leads the Prospect League with 71 strikeouts and a 2.06 ERA.
Matt Scherrman, a Wisconsin-Oshkosh pitcher, leads the LumberKings with five victories on the season while Jared Simpson, a Clinton native and Missouri pitcher is 4-1.
Simpson and Graysen Drebek, a former Davenport Assumption player from Kirkwood Community College, will fill key roles on the mound as the postseason begins.
Iowa’s Izaya Fullard has led Clinton offensively with a .338 average, while the Hawkeyes’ Brett McCleary leads the team with 33 RBI and Northwestern’s Jay Beshears has hit a team-leading six home runs.
“We don’t have a lot of guys who are up there in the league statistics, but we have a lot of guys who play well together, have improved their skill sets and have gotten good experience this summer,’’ Dahm said. “We’ve accomplished what we set out to do.’’
Unlike some teams in the league, the LumberKings have been benefited from as much roster stability as can be expected in a summer league.
“The guys that we’ve had here want to be here and I feel like we’ve given them all an opportunity and they’ have come together as a team,’’ Dahm said.
The roster turnover Clinton has had has been typical for a summer league, created by injuries, players having other commitments that delayed their arrival or forced them to miss games or pitchers who arrive with predetermined limitations as to how much they can pitch.