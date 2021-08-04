'Hot' LumberKings ready for playoff run

Dahm views that as a collaborative effort that extends beyond the confines of the field.

“My experience in Clinton this summer has exceeded by expectations. The fans have come out and supported the team, the front-office staff, Ted (Tornow, the LumberKings’ general manager) and his people have been tremendous to work with,’’ Dahm said.

“In this first season, sort of a transition year (from affiliated minor-league baseball), there were a lot of questions about how things would come together. We got a later start than some of the teams that have been in existence, but we got into the playoffs and that was our biggest thing.’’

Dahm said the postseason experience will benefit the players on the LumberKings’ roster.

“To be in a race, to win a title, to get into the playoffs, that’s all experience that these guys can take with them back to their college programs,’’ he said. “It’s been an ideal situation.’’

The LumberKings enter the postseason with wins in seven of their last 10 games and Clinton has an 8-2 record against Normal this season, including a collection of four one-run victories.