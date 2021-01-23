It's time to get rid of the NFL's silliest rule

The most unduly harsh rule in all of football reared its ugly head again last weekend and it had a big impact on an AFC playoff game.
A really, really big impact.
Hopefully, this will provide the impetus to finally get this ridiculous rule changed.
In case you missed it, Cleveland’s Rashard Higgins caught a pass near the goal line and as he lunged toward the end zone along the sideline, he had the ball knocked from his grasp. The ball flew into the end zone, then rolled out of bounds.
As a result, the Browns went from almost getting a touchdown to giving the ball to the Chiefs at the 20-yard line. If Higgins just fumbles out of bounds instead of having the ball trickle into the end zone, the Browns have the ball around the 1-yard line. Instead, they lose possession and their chance at scoring.
It makes no sense. Never has. There needs to be a better way of handling this. At least allow the Browns to retain possession, maybe at the 1, maybe at the 20, maybe at the point the play originated. Turning the ball over to the other team is too large a price to pay.
The ruling really hurt when the Browns lost the game by 5 points. It really, really hurt when replays showed that defender Daniel Sorensen led with the crown of his helmet in knocking the ball loose, meaning he should have been penalized.
***
After Jon Lester signed a free agent contract with the Washington Nationals last week, someone suggested that the Cubs retire Lester’s jersey No. 34.
Seriously? Lester spent six years with the Cubs and won 77 games. He was a big part of that 2016 world championship, but he didn’t exactly win it by himself.
We undoubtedly will someday see some members of the 2016 team have their numbers retired but that’s way down the road and it’s likely to be guys who spent more time with the franchise.
In his six years with the Cubs, Lester had a wins-above-replacement of 13.2. Kyle Hendricks’ WAR for the same six years was 19.4.
If they’re going to retire 34, they better do 28, too, especially since Hendricks seems to be the one quality starting pitcher the team has chosen to retain for the future.
***
It was a tough week for the Baseball Hall of Fame as two of its members — Hank Aaron and Don Sutton — passed away.
Everyone knows that Aaron was one of the most remarkably consistent players ever, baseball’s career leader in runs batted in, total bases and extra base hits. He hit 20 or more home runs 20 years in a row in an era in which homers weren’t nearly as common as they are today.
Most fans don’t know nearly as much about Sutton.
Think of a shorter Kyle Hendricks with less velocity and a funny haircut. His biggest asset — besides impeccable command — was his durability. He never spent a day on the disabled list and never missed a start due to injury in 23 years.
Gene Wojciechowski once wrote this about Sutton in the Los Angeles Times: "When Sutton pitches, you don’t know whether to watch or do your tax returns. No-Doz becomes the concessionaire’s best seller. Scouts click their radar guns off."
All the guy did was win 324 games, including a team-record 233 with the Dodgers.
***
You may have read that Aaron was a 25-time All-Star during his 23-year career and wondered how the heck that was possible. From 1959 through 1962, baseball played two All-Star games every season, twice as many as are really necessary.
***
Another notable Hank Aaron statistic: He hit home runs off 310 different pitchers, including three against Don Sutton. He favorite victim was Sutton’s Dodger teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Don Drysdale. Aaron took him deep 17 times.
***
To our knowledge, the CCIW is the first collegiate athletic conference to ban members of the media from all athletic events because of COVID-19.
This is not a big deal at Elmhurst, Wheaton, North Central and North Park, all of which are largely ignored by Chicago area newspapers and television stations. At Augustana, however, the decision became a modest public relations faux pas.
It’s probably something the conference should have left up to each individual school to decide.