It's time to get rid of the NFL's silliest rule

The most unduly harsh rule in all of football reared its ugly head again last weekend and it had a big impact on an AFC playoff game.

A really, really big impact.

Hopefully, this will provide the impetus to finally get this ridiculous rule changed.

In case you missed it, Cleveland’s Rashard Higgins caught a pass near the goal line and as he lunged toward the end zone along the sideline, he had the ball knocked from his grasp. The ball flew into the end zone, then rolled out of bounds.

As a result, the Browns went from almost getting a touchdown to giving the ball to the Chiefs at the 20-yard line. If Higgins just fumbles out of bounds instead of having the ball trickle into the end zone, the Browns have the ball around the 1-yard line. Instead, they lose possession and their chance at scoring.

It makes no sense. Never has. There needs to be a better way of handling this. At least allow the Browns to retain possession, maybe at the 1, maybe at the 20, maybe at the point the play originated. Turning the ball over to the other team is too large a price to pay.