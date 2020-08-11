'Just that fast, it was gone'; storm shreds Ambrose dome

Huntley said this was different than the last time the dome had a structural issue.

That was in 2015 when the 67,000-square foot facility that normally rises 75 feet from the ground collapsed during a winter storm.

In that instance, a heavy, wet snow created two holes near the top of the dome and caused it to deflate.

The holes were able to be patched at that time, but that won’t be the case now.

Huntley said the situation complicates practice scheduling issues for athletic programs at St. Ambrose, which recently had nearly all of its fall sports programs shift to spring schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was going to be a busy winter and spring even with the Dome. Without it, it becomes much more difficult," Huntley said.

The facility was already being used this week for a preseason camp for the St. Ambrose Marching Band and the Fighting Bees’ soccer teams had plans to use it in upcoming weeks for training.

During the fall semester, which begins next Monday at St. Ambrose, the Ambrose Dome is typically used from 1:30-9 p.m. daily.