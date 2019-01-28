Baseball practices at Iowa began Friday with the Hawkeye coaching staff going through a transition.
Pitching coach Desi Druschel and hitting coach Joe Migliaccio had left the program, accepting positions on the minor-league staff in the Yankees organization.
Monday, Iowa coach Rick Heller introduced former major league pitcher Tom Gorzelanny and long-time associate Robin Lund as the Hawkeyes’ newest assistants.
“As tough of a situation as this has been, I don’t think we could have come out in a better spot,’’ Heller said in a statement announcing the hires.
Gorzelanny will replace Migliaccio as the volunteer assistant on Iowa’s staff and will work with Hawkeye pitchers while Lund fills Druschel’s full-time assistant’s position and will be the Iowa hitting coach.
Lund joins Iowa after serving as the volunteer hitting coach for the Northern Iowa softball program in 2018, but his association with Heller dates to 2002 when the pair were both at UNI.
“Robin will not only be able to fill the void left with Desi and Joe leaving, but will take it even further with what we are doing with technology, analytics, research and the scouting side in both pitching and hitting,’’ Heller said.
Gorzelanny retired from professional baseball in 2017 following a 12-year major career and has been living in North Liberty, Iowa.
A second-pick of Pittsburgh in 2003 out of Triton Community College, Gorzelanny made his major-league debut two years later with the Pirates.
He went on pitch for the Pirates, Cubs, Nationals, Brewers, Tigers and Indians, Gorzelanny compiled a 50-53 record with a 4.40 ERA in 314 appearances in the majors, earning all-star honors with Pittsburgh in 2007.
“Tom has trained around our program since I arrived here six years ago,’’ Heller said. “… He has always been a great role model for our players when he was around in the offseason. He will bring a tremendous amount of pitching knowledge and experience to share with our team and Tom’s personality is a great fit for our culture.’’
Heller wished Druschel and Migliaccio the best. A former head coach at Mount Mercy, Druschel has worked at Iowa the past four seasons while Migliaccio joined the Hawkeyes in August after working at Murray State.
“Both have left our program in a better place,’’ Heller said. “Though the timing isn’t ideal, Desi and Joe had offers they couldn’t refuse.’’