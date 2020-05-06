Legion baseball axed for the 2020 season

It was those concerns and the issues caused by the state's executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker for Illinois residents to stay at home and follow social distancing guidelines.

Gosney said that the usual June 1 start for the season was already in jeopardy because of the stay at home orders in place through May 31.

Another major issue was having insurance for every team paid by June 1. That would be problematic in tight financial times and even worse if it was paid and the season never was played.

Also an issue was availability of playing fields, Gosney said.

Most Legion teams use high school fields and those right now are not available for tryouts, practices or games amid the state's shutdown. Coordinating with high school officials would be tough, he admitted.

“Not one of these boys has practiced — or in baseball terms, 'fired it up' since March,” Gosney said. “Then you're looking at boys having potential injuries and especially pitchers running into dead arms.”

In addition to getting players ready for game action would take a couple of weeks, at least, and then a good chunk of the season would be lost. Pushing back the start of the season could cause problems later in the summer with school conflicts.