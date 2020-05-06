Legion baseball axed for the 2020 season

Like most other sports in the country right now, one more summer staple has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was decided over the weekend that local American Legion baseball programs — along with those throughout the entire state of Illinois — will be suspended for the 2020 season.
John Gosney, 3rd Division Baseball Chairman, made the announcement this past weekend in a note on the American Legion Facebook page. It read:
“The 3rd Division baseball Chairman has decided to cancel the 2020 season. The risk to our players health and safety is (too) high and we refuse to put a rushed product on the field. The young men that play for us deserve to have the best! We are now in the planning stage for the 2021 season and look forward to seeing you then!”
The 3rd Division covers all of the local Legion programs in our area, including Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Oneida, Monmouth, Quincy, Jerseyville and the Peoria area.
There are five divisions in the state of Illinois and according to Gosney, all five have decided to not field teams this summer.
“We were looking out for the health and safety of not only all of our players, but the spectators as well,” said Gosney, referencing the coronavirus concerns that have embraced the country the last two months.
It was those concerns and the issues caused by the state's executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker for Illinois residents to stay at home and follow social distancing guidelines.
Gosney said that the usual June 1 start for the season was already in jeopardy because of the stay at home orders in place through May 31.
Another major issue was having insurance for every team paid by June 1. That would be problematic in tight financial times and even worse if it was paid and the season never was played.
Also an issue was availability of playing fields, Gosney said.
Most Legion teams use high school fields and those right now are not available for tryouts, practices or games amid the state's shutdown. Coordinating with high school officials would be tough, he admitted.
“Not one of these boys has practiced — or in baseball terms, 'fired it up' since March,” Gosney said. “Then you're looking at boys having potential injuries and especially pitchers running into dead arms.”
In addition to getting players ready for game action would take a couple of weeks, at least, and then a good chunk of the season would be lost. Pushing back the start of the season could cause problems later in the summer with school conflicts.
Gosney said that he received feedback from all of the coaches within the division and noted all of them agreed there were just too many what-if scenarios to account for all of them and still have a season.
“There have been a lot of sleepless nights and emails to coaches,” said Gosney, who admitted he hated losing the season. “No stone went uncovered as we tried to save this season.”
But logistically, it just didn't work out.
“I think it's unfortunate,” said Darren Bizarri, who oversees the Milan Post 569 senior and junior legion teams. “Everybody — all the people who run the teams for different posts and all the coaches — wanted to play ball. It just wasn't going to work out because of everything happening."
