'Live in the moment': Southeast Little League excited for World Series trip

A once-in-a-lifetime experience for Davenport's Southeast Little League started with a 579-mile bus ride.

The team that serves southeast Davenport and all of Bettendorf and LeClaire hit the road Saturday morning from Whitestown, Ind., with Williamsport, Pa. and the Little League World Series the destination after winning the Midwest Regional last week.

The long bus ride couldn't temper the anticipation surrounding the team.

"I’m just super excited for everything, to see Williamsport and just be there and live in the moment," shortstop/pitcher Mason McFate said.

It's Southeast's first trip to the Little League World Series since 1975, and it's the first time a team from Davenport has reached Williamsport since 2005.

SELL faces Hagerstown, Ind., at 2 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

There were plenty of tests along the way to the regional championship. SELL trailed through four innings in its opener, trailed in its second game against Kenosha, Wisc., and dropped its first game to Webb City, Mo.

Needing to win two straight to advance, SELL responded with wins over Fargo, N.D., and an extra-inning triumph in the rematch over Webb City.

"We knew we would be challenged during regionals, we knew it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk and I feel like it’s prepared us," said catcher Ted Swanson, who had seven hits, six RBIs and scored the game-winning run in the regional final. "I feel like we’ve grown to be a better team just in this regional tournament and I think we’re ready for the Little League World Series."

SELL fell one game short of reaching Williamsport last year, but that experience may have paid off as the four returning players from that team knew what to expect this time around.

Even after seeing a two-run lead evaporate in the sixth inning of the championship against Webb City, the team didn't panic. It responded with the run it needed in the top of the seventh inning.

"I think it helped us a ton, it settled a lot of nerves," said Mason McFate, who hit two doubles and a triple and drove in three in the tournament. "We knew what we were doing more and it definitely gave us an advantage, especially with the nerves. We weren't as nervous, we were used to the cameras."

There have been different heroes in each game.

Swanson had four RBIs in the opener. Blake Bishop hit the walk-off sacrifice fly in the second game. McFate scored the game's first run and drove in what proved to be the winning run in the team's elimination game against Fargo, and Jameson Andresen drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the regional final.

Everybody on the roster got on base at least once in the regional tournament, which included some big pinch-hit at bats from players like Riley Ehlinger, Luke Vincent and Kyler Collins.

With Little League's rule stipulating that everybody on the roster get into the game at some point, that's a big benefit moving forward.

"Every batter through our lineup, and I think that’s been our advantage, there’s no easy out," manager David McFate said. "If one of these pitchers thinks, ‘Oh, I’m facing the eight-hitter, I’ll just throw it down the middle,’ you can’t really do that against us because we’ll hit it. I think these pitchers that we face, they’re excellent pitchers but we don’t have any easy outs.

"I have confidence in all 13 of our players."

Thanks to the games being broadcast on ESPN, SELL's run has generated some local and national attention, which included Swanson getting praise from former NFL punter and current sports analyst Pat McAfee.

"Iowa's catcher is an absolute DAWG," McAfee tweeted out during the team's elimination game against Fargo, N.D. on Thursday.

"That was kind of cool," Swanson said. "It just feels like I'm playing a game and I play this normally, but then when I see other people saying that I'm playing good, it just boosts my confidence."

And that attention has spread as the team from Davenport finds itself with the backing of the rest of the teams from the region, as well as fans from around the state, as a video on social media showed Iowa State football players watching the regional championship in a campus cafeteria and celebrating the final out that sent SELL to Williamsport.

SELL is ready to represent the region, sporting spiffy new jerseys as well.

"It’s great knowing that everyone cares that much in the whole Quad-Cities and everyone’s watching and everyone’s following every play," Mason McFate said. "It’s just amazing and unbelievable that many people care and are watching us."