Local youth baseball leagues in holding pattern

Jack Burns has been involved with Moline Little League baseball for close to 30 years and he thought he’d probably seen it all.
His league experienced a small dip in the number of registered participants after major league baseball’s player strike in 1994. There was a small spike after the Cubs won a world championship in 2016. There have been assorted other ups and downs and problems through the years.
This is his first pandemic.
"We’ve never gone through anything like this," said Burns, who serves as the president of the league. "We’re just kind of in a holding pattern right now."
Ever since the world in general began shutting down in mid-March due to COVID-19, every youth baseball and softball league in the area has been in the same situation.
More than 2,000 boys and girls ages 6-12 in 11 programs in the immediate Quad-Cities are just waiting to see when they can start their seasons or if they will even be able to have a season.
"We’re still just taking a wait-and-see approach," said Dan Escontrias, vice president of Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball. "Until the governor says all youth sports must shut down for the year, we’re still holding out hope."
But there is widespread uncertainty and apprehension at the moment.
Dan Gosa, president of Davenport’s North Little League, admitted he’s not sure any summer leagues in any sport are going to be permitted to play.
"You have to take into account the health and safety of your players and coaches and everything like that, if it’s even worth it," he said. "I think they’re saying we may not see the peak of this thing until June so it might wind up doing fall leagues or something."
Davenport Northwest Little League president Andy Milton remains cautiously optimistic.
"I really want to play baseball and I really want the kids to be able to play baseball so I hope we get some kind of season in, even if it’s a little later in the summer than normal," Milton said.
Mark Pratt, who serves as the information officer and scheduler for North Scott Little League, one of the largest leagues in Iowa, said he would even settle for an abbreviated season at this point.
"For us, we’d like to have as many kids get to play as possible," he said. "We just want to have a season."
Escontrias said the board of directors of the Bettendorf program is pretty much split down the middle in terms of optimism.
"There are two or three of us who are worried this isn’t going to happen this year and there are two or three of us who are thinking this is still a possibility," he said.
Escontrias said he thinks the risks of players coming into close contact with one another is less in baseball than in most sports.
The major concern would be having them close to one another in the dugout, but he said out on the field there would be few issues.
"Even with a play at the plate or a play at first, you’re not coming into really close contact," he said.
Most of the local leagues are affiliated with Little League International so the decision of when to resume play is mostly out of their hands. They’re waiting to take their cue from an organization that sanctions 6,500 leagues in 84 countries.
Gosa said state and local governments also could play a role in this since so much of the country is under shelter-in-place mandates.
Most Little Leagues begin play in April or early May and wrap up their regular seasons in late June, then select all-star teams that go through state and regional competition leading up to the iconic Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., in August.
Little League International currently has stipulated that no leagues can begin playing or even practicing until at least May 11, but almost everyone expects that date to be extended deeper into the summer.
Burns is hoping it doesn’t go beyond June 1.
"A lot depends on what international does, whether they’re even going to have the World Series this year," he said. "I think that’s pretty doubtful, especially since we’re talking about international travel with teams coming in from other countries. If I were to make a guess, I’d say they’re probably going to cancel the World Series. They may go ahead and have tournaments at the state level."
A few local leagues are not affiliated with Little League. Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley is not connected to any national or international organization, which Escontrias admitted isn’t all bad in this instance.
"We have the advantage of taking everyone else’s decision and weighing it into our own," he said.
Most of the leagues were scheduled to have started their seasons within the past two weeks. Burns said Moline’s eight-week, 15-game season wasn’t slated to start until next week and he doesn’t envision a big problem if that gets shoved back a month or so.
"We’ll have everything in place," he said. "Then it’s just a matter of getting the green light. If we don’t get the green light, then we’ll be sad but we’ll have to cross that bridge when we get to it."
But some of the local leagues haven’t even had tryouts or evaluation sessions for players yet while others already have held their drafts. Some have ordered uniforms and equipment. Others haven’t.
The pandemic hasn’t just impacted games and practices. Rock Island-Milan Little League had a pancake breakfast scheduled for last weekend that serves as one of its big fundraisers. It had to be postponed.
It would be a small setback financially if the leagues are unable to have a season this year, but no one foresees it being a death blow. The biggest cost item is liability insurance paid to Little League International, and both Burns and Pratt said they suspect that would be refunded.
A few parents have indicated a desire to have the entry fees for their kids refunded, but a majority seem content to just have that money carried over to next year.
"I was surprised," Burns said. "Most people said ‘I don’t want a refund. I just want to know when we’re going to play.’ I think the parents are really eager to have a season if we can put one together. … They’re as hopeful as we are."
The prevailing thought is that the pandemic isn’t going to stifle long-term interest in youth baseball either.
Burns thought that as the pandemic dragged on, some parents might pull their kids out of the league and ask for a refund.
"We’ve found the opposite to be true," he said "We had five or six players just register within the past week. I think parents want to get their kids outside and give them something to do."
"I don’t think it would hurt interest too bad because I think kids will still want to be playing baseball, maybe more so if they don’t get a chance to do it this year," Milton added. "I would hope we would still have good numbers with a chance to maybe even increase that."
Milton said the players he really feels for are the 12-year-old kids because this is the last year they can play Little League. It’s not unlike seniors in high school who have watched their final spring of athletic competition slip away.
"With 12-year-olds, that’s your magical year in Little League because that’s the year you can go all the way in any state, anywhere," Milton said. "You get a chance to go to the Little League World Series wherever you are. …
"I hope we can get playing here at some point. Maybe it’s a little later than we want, but we hope we can start playing."
