Local youth baseball leagues in holding pattern

Dan Gosa, president of Davenport’s North Little League, admitted he’s not sure any summer leagues in any sport are going to be permitted to play.

"You have to take into account the health and safety of your players and coaches and everything like that, if it’s even worth it," he said. "I think they’re saying we may not see the peak of this thing until June so it might wind up doing fall leagues or something."

Davenport Northwest Little League president Andy Milton remains cautiously optimistic.

"I really want to play baseball and I really want the kids to be able to play baseball so I hope we get some kind of season in, even if it’s a little later in the summer than normal," Milton said.

Mark Pratt, who serves as the information officer and scheduler for North Scott Little League, one of the largest leagues in Iowa, said he would even settle for an abbreviated season at this point.

"For us, we’d like to have as many kids get to play as possible," he said. "We just want to have a season."

Escontrias said the board of directors of the Bettendorf program is pretty much split down the middle in terms of optimism.