Loras' Fennelly swinging a hot bat

So far this season, there has been no place like home plate for Loras shortstop Luke Fennelly.
The senior from Davenport Assumption is off to a .483 start with the bat, a power-fueled batting average which ranks second in the American Rivers Conference.
In helping the Duhawks to an 11-5 start, Fennelly leads the conference with 29 runs, eight doubles, seven home runs, 59 total bases and a dominant 1.017 slugging percentage.
His 28 hits are one shy of the league lead and he ranks third in the American Rivers Conference with 12 walks.
“Things feel pretty good right now at the plate. I’m relaxed and focused and I’ve been able to put some good swings on the ball,’’ Fennelly said.
It’s the type of season Fennelly hoped to have after watching 2020 get cut short at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Seeing how quickly it came to an end last season, I don’t take any day for granted. We were in Florida on our way to a game last March when we found that the game we were playing that day would be the end of our season,’’ Fennelly said.
“That was a tough one, especially for our seniors, but it opened the rest of our eyes, too. You put so much work into the game, you should want to make the most of any chance you get to play.’’
Fennelly certainly did that last month when Loras opened American Rivers Conference play with a four-game sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan.
He belted four home runs in the series, including two in the first game of a doubleheader on the second day.
“That was a pretty rare occasion for me to hit four home runs like that. I was glad my parents were there to see it because I’m not sure they would have believed me at first if I had to tell them about it over the phone,’’ Fennelly said.
He finished the two-day series with four doubles and seven RBI in addition to his homers.
It was all a part of a weekend of work that led Fennelly to being named the player of the week in the American Rivers Conference and earn a spot on the D3baseball.com team of the week which recognizes top performances position by position from across the country at the Division III level.
“I was able to get around on the ball pretty well, get some good hard swings in that weekend,’’ Fennelly said. “It was a good way to open the conference.’’
He has continued to swing the bat well for Loras, starting a 5-for-5 effort in the second game of a doubleheader sweep at Simpson with a triple in his first at-bat on Saturday.
The success at the plate comes after Fennelly initially worked through injuries last fall.
“I knew I would be back on the field and I wanted to be ready to play at my potential when that happened,’’ Fennelly said. “I concentrated on my game and I hit the weight room hard.’’
There is a synergy there that has allowed Fennelly to thrive.
He said time working with 25th-year Loras baseball coach Carl Tebon and Josh Edwards, the Duhawks’ strength and conditioning coach, has positioned him to compete at a high level.
“My time at Loras has been good to me. Coach Tebon made it feel like home right away and coach Edwards and his staff have helped me build muscle,’’ Fennelly said. “Right now I feel very confident as a player. What I’ve learned and the experience I’ve gained over time is making a difference.’’
That is allowing Fennelly to reach another goal.
Among his objectives this season was to “play like an upperclassman and help lead the team.’’
As Loras works toward the American Rivers postseason tournament, Fennelly wants to remain on top of his game and his reasoning is simple.
“I want us as a team to finish with as many wins as we can get. I’ve never been someone who gets caught up in his own numbers,’’ Fennelly said. “Since back when I was at Assumption, it’s always been about if the team wins and if we’re playing well. That’s always been the most important thing to me.’’
Fennelly earns his undergraduate degree in engineering next month from Loras but he plans make the most of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted to any student-athlete competing in this COVID-impacted season.
After completing an internship with Genesis Systems in Davenport this summer, Fennelly expects to use the fifth year of eligibility the NCAA is offering and will complete a business degree by next summer as well.
“I see this as a chance to enjoy another year of baseball and being with my team and to further my education,’’ Fennelly said. “I see it as a win-win, a great opportunity that I’m looking forward to.’’