Loras' Fennelly swinging a hot bat

Fennelly certainly did that last month when Loras opened American Rivers Conference play with a four-game sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan.

He belted four home runs in the series, including two in the first game of a doubleheader on the second day.

“That was a pretty rare occasion for me to hit four home runs like that. I was glad my parents were there to see it because I’m not sure they would have believed me at first if I had to tell them about it over the phone,’’ Fennelly said.

He finished the two-day series with four doubles and seven RBI in addition to his homers.

It was all a part of a weekend of work that led Fennelly to being named the player of the week in the American Rivers Conference and earn a spot on the D3baseball.com team of the week which recognizes top performances position by position from across the country at the Division III level.

“I was able to get around on the ball pretty well, get some good hard swings in that weekend,’’ Fennelly said. “It was a good way to open the conference.’’

He has continued to swing the bat well for Loras, starting a 5-for-5 effort in the second game of a doubleheader sweep at Simpson with a triple in his first at-bat on Saturday.