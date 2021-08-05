Loss eliminates Rock Island Legion Post 200 from regional tourney

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Looking to extend its season at least one more day, the Rock Island Legion baseball squad Thursday mustered a strong response to an early deficit for the second straight game.
Unfortunately for Post 200, just as in its Great Lakes Regional opener, the opposition responded to Rock Island's rally with one of its own.
In the case of Thursday's consolation bracket contest at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown, W.Va., Ohio state champion Harrison Post 199 pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and those proved to be the decisive tallies as Rock Island ended its state-championship season with a 3-2 setback.
"This doesn't take away from the fantastic year we had," said Post 200 head coach Jerry Burkhead. "I'm extremely proud of our summer. We lost our first game at the Division tournament, and to come back and win that, and represent the Quad Cities at state, that was a great accomplishment.
"To win the state title, not a lot of teams get to do that. We came here and we competed, which I'm happy about. We represented the Quad-Cities well."
A solid pitching performance by Zach Carpita almost enabled Rock Island (26-5) to survive and advance, especially after a two-run third inning in which he and fellow Alleman High School graduate Dom Ferrari belted back-to-back RBI singles to give Post 200 a one-run edge.
"We played a better game today than we did (Wednesday)," said Burkhead, referring to his club's 6-3 loss to Kentucky state champion Owensboro in its regional opener, which set up Thursday's win-or-go-home contest. "We played a clean game on defense and Zach did a good job on the mound.
"Zach did what he's done all year. He kept them off-balance and had a really solid game."
After Harrison went up 1-0 on Danny Flanagan's RBI double in the bottom of the second, the Rock Island response in the following frame began with a lead-off double by Mateo Pena. Then Alex Edwards was hit by a pitch.
Following an A.J. Freeman fielder's choice, Edwards came home on Carpita's single. Ferrari then singled on an 0-2 pitch to score Freeman and put Post 200 up 2-1. However, Harrison pitcher Blake Erskine was able to limit the damage by getting the next two batters out.
Apart from a sixth-inning surge in which Julian Harris reached on a two-out error and Noah Schneider followed with a walk, Erskine was able to keep the Rock Island hitters in check as he went the distance, tossing a four-hitter with five strikeouts.
"It was one of those things, we couldn't get anything to drop in (after the third inning). That's baseball," said Burkhead. "These last couple of days, we weren't able to get many breaks."
Even so, Carpita made that one-run edge hold up through four innings. However, a lead-off double by Post 199's Ian Schaefer in the last of the fifth jump-started an inning that continued with back-to-back singles by Anthony Hoffman and Austin Dennis, the latter scoring Schaefer to tie the game.
With two outs, Robert Kramer singled in Dennis with the go-ahead and — as it turned out — decisive run, bringing Rock Island's best postseason run in a decade to a close.