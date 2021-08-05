Loss eliminates Rock Island Legion Post 200 from regional tourney

"We played a better game today than we did (Wednesday)," said Burkhead, referring to his club's 6-3 loss to Kentucky state champion Owensboro in its regional opener, which set up Thursday's win-or-go-home contest. "We played a clean game on defense and Zach did a good job on the mound.

"Zach did what he's done all year. He kept them off-balance and had a really solid game."

After Harrison went up 1-0 on Danny Flanagan's RBI double in the bottom of the second, the Rock Island response in the following frame began with a lead-off double by Mateo Pena. Then Alex Edwards was hit by a pitch.

Following an A.J. Freeman fielder's choice, Edwards came home on Carpita's single. Ferrari then singled on an 0-2 pitch to score Freeman and put Post 200 up 2-1. However, Harrison pitcher Blake Erskine was able to limit the damage by getting the next two batters out.

Apart from a sixth-inning surge in which Julian Harris reached on a two-out error and Noah Schneider followed with a walk, Erskine was able to keep the Rock Island hitters in check as he went the distance, tossing a four-hitter with five strikeouts.