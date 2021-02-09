LumberKings, Bees to meet in Prospect opener

Clinton will begin its inaugural season in the Prospect League against a familiar foe.

The LumberKings will face the Burlington Bees in their season opener as the two long-time Midwest League clubs transition to the Prospect League during the upcoming baseball season.

The Clinton and Burlington teams are joining the 16-team collegiate wood-bat league after being among 43 minor-league clubs across the country left out of Major League Baseball’s reorganization plans for its developmental leagues which are being downsized from 160 to 120 teams in 2021.

Clinton will welcome the Bees to NelsonCorp Field for the first game of a 60-game summer season on Thursday, May 27. First-pitch in the opening game of a two-game series between the teams is set for 6:30 p.m.

The game will be first for the LumberKings since the end of the 2019 Midwest League season when they competed as an affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

This season, the Clinton roster will be stocked with college-age prospects and the team will be managed by Jack Dahm, the current coach at Mount Mercy University who formerly coached at Iowa and Creighton.