LumberKings fall in conference finals

The Cape Catfish scored seven runs in the first three innings and the Clinton LumberKings couldn't find enough offense to climb back into the game as Clinton fell 7-3 in the Prospect League Western Conference title game.

The loss ends the season for the LumberKings while the Catfish advance to face Lafayette in the league championship series.

The Catfish wasted no time breaking out the bats against Clinton starter Luke Schafer. A one-out first inning single by Andrew Stone set up Giovanni Del Negro's two-run home run to stake Cape to a 2-0 lead. A walk, a hit by pitch and a couple of stolen bases set up a Kolten Poorman sacrifice fly to make the Catfish lead 3-0 through one inning.

A pair of errors cost the LumberKings in the second as the Catfish tacked on three more runs, two earned to make it 6-0. Curtis Washington Jr.'s RBI double in the third made it 7-0 and chased Schafer.

Clinton reliever Matt Scherrman kept Clinton from falling further behind, throwing 5 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, but by the time the LumberKings started putting runs on the board, it was too little, too late.