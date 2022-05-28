LumberKings feature experience, Brecht

When assembling the roster for the Clinton LumberKings this season, manager Jack Dahm discovered something quickly.

Eligible players who were a part of Clinton’s inaugural season in the Prospect League wanted to return and more than a dozen players from a playoff-qualifying team will be back with the college wood-bat league team when it begins its season Wednesday.

“I think that speaks to the experience those guys had last summer,’’ Dahm said. “From the fans, to the clubhouse to the way they were treated by Ted (Tornow, the LumberKings’ general manager) and the staff, it was something guys want to be a part of. That’s what we’re here for, to create a good experience and help them develop.’’

With postseason play underway at the collegiate level, Clinton’s roster will be somewhat fluid as its 60-game schedule opens with 6:30 p.m. home games on Wednesday and Thursday against Normal.

There is no shortage of intriguing prospects.

That includes Iowa’s Brody Brecht, who will mix summer football responsibilities with the Hawkeyes with taking on a pitching role with the LumberKings.

Brecht, whose fastball has touched 100 miles per hour on more than three dozen occasions during his freshman season in a relief role with Iowa, joins Hawkeye catcher Cade Moss on the Clinton roster.

“Once Iowa’s season is over, we’ll talk with (Hawkeye pitching coach) Robin Lund and see what they’re looking for with Brody. He’s a terrific prospect,’’ Dahm said. ”Whether he continues to relieve or starts of if they want to stretch him out a bit this summer, those conversations will take place when their season ends and we’ll go from there.’’

Brecht is part of what Dahm believes will be one of the better pitching staffs in the Prospect League.

Jackson Kent, who pitches at Arizona, Sam Lavin of St. Olaf and Matt Scherrman of Wisconsin-Oshkosh return to Clinton from last year’s team, and the LumberKings will also build around several former Quad-City area preps on the mound.

Minnesota’s Seth Clausen from Pleasant Valley, Clinton’s Jared Simpson of Iowa, Davenport North’s Blake Gaskey of Southeastern Community College, Pleasant Valley alum Jack Young of Parkland Community College and Mount Mercy’s Kale Orman of Erie are among 13 pitchers on the LumberKings roster.

“I like our pitching. I think we have a lot of potential there and from an offensive standpoint, we have a lot of speed,’’ Dahm said. “We play in one of the larger parks in our league and having speed in the outfield is a necessity.’’

Clinton’s outfielders include Tommy Specht, a current senior at Dubuque Wahlert High School who signed with Kentucky and is one of the top draft prospects in Iowa.

He opted out of his final year of eligibility at the high school level and will be part of a LumberKings outfield roster that includes Trevor Burkhart, a former Davenport West prep who plays for LSU-Shreveport, Clinton’s Joe Simpson of Kirkwood Community College and returning player Adam Weed of Illinois-Chicago.

LumberKings infielders include Minnesota’s Chase Becker, a former Iowa City Regina prep from Bettendorf, and several returning players from a year ago including Rayth Petersen of Illinois-Chicago, Luke Ira of South Dakota State and Tyler Dahm from Mount Mercy.

Moss is joined behind the plate by returning catcher Logan Romasanta from Morton College as well as Nick Banowetz of Augustana University and Casey Sole of Mount Mercy.

“We have a good group of guys and many of them are from the Quad-Cities and eastern Iowa area, which speaks to the quality of the talent being developed in the region,’’ Dahm said. “It gives us a good starting point.’’

Unlike a year ago when the roster was assembled in six months as Clinton shifted from affiliated baseball to the college wood-bat league, Dahm had nearly a year to put this group together.

“It was definitely a scramble last year, but I feel like we accomplished what we set out to do in giving guys a productive and good experience. That’s why it was good to see a number of players want to come back,’’ Dahm said.

Fans continued to fill the stands at NelsonCorp Field as well and Tornow said the LumberKings organization is set to build on its inaugural season in the Prospect League.

“Fans saw good talent on the field and a competitive team that reached the playoffs,’’ Tornow said. “We’re encouraged with where things are at heading into the season.’’

The team’s promotional schedule includes fireworks on Fridays, Stay-Late Saturdays including postgame concerts and giveaways of everything from draw-string bags, team photos, shoelaces and baseball card strips to a youth baseball clinic on June 11 and a July 30 bobblehead giveaway featuring the team’s mascot, Louie the LumberKing.

“We have a lot going on and we’re anxious to get it started,’’ Tornow said.

