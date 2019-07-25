LumberKings offense struggles
Kane County starter Adrian Del Moral held the Clinton LumberKings to one hit through five innings and the Cougars's bullpen held on for the 4-2 win Thursday.
Three of the LumberKings' four hits came in the sixth inning as Christopher Torres singled with one out and came around to score on Connor Scott's double.
Scott then scored when Peyton Burdick singled, but the rally was extinguished when Burdick was thrown out trying to advance to second on the throw.
Kane County also did all of its damage in one inning, as the Cougars plated four in the fourth inning.
With one out, a walk and three straight singles made it 1-0 off LumberKings starter Alberto Guerrero. After a strike out, Geraldo Perdomo's bases-clearing double ended Guerrero's night and completed the Cougars' scoring.
The trio of Raul Brito, Zach Wolf and Cam Baird kept the LumberKings in the game with a combined 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.