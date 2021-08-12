Massey, Rave rally Bandits to another victory

When the Quad Cities River Bandits needed a lift Thursday evening, two of their most productive batters came through in the clutch.
Michael Massey and John Rave delivered key RBI rockets in the eighth inning that allowed the hosting River Bandits to rally for a 3-1 victory over the Beloit Snappers at Modern Woodmen Park in a game in which both clubs could muster only six hits each.
Massey and Rave made sure to make the most of their tallies as the Bandits bounced back from a lackluster 8-1 Wednesday loss.
“This was really big; nobody likes to lose two in a row,” said Massey, who was 2-for-4 and involved in QC's first run in the third as well. “I think all year we've done a pretty good job of after a loss coming out and getting a win.”
The Bandits (58-27) have, indeed, been able to limit the losses all season. They have only lost two in a row on three occasions, with only three other losing skeins that reached three games.
“I've said it before, luckily we can put a lineup out there every night with nine guys we feel fairly confident in that they can come through,” said QC manager Chris Widger. “But when it comes to Massey hitting there in the middle with Rave, they've been two of our hottest hitters over the past three or four weeks, so you feel pretty good. But at the same, you still gotta get it done.”
QC's Nos. 3 and 5 hitters did just that.
Having just lost the lead in the top of the eighth, the Bandits went to work in the bottom of the frame to grab control once again.
The inning started innocently enough when leadoff hitter Maikel Garcia (2-for-4) dropped a leadoff bloop single the opposite way into right field. With one out and Garcia still on first, Massey tagged an Anthony Maldonado (L, 0-1) fastball for his 22nd double of the season to the wall in center field that easily scored Garcia standing up.
“The last couple of games I've felt like I've been getting beat and rolling over some stuff,” said Massey of the fastball he tattooed. “I figured that would be as good a time as any to try to put one in the gap there and get the extra-base hit and score him. I just put a good swing on a good pitch.”
Rave came up a batter later with two outs and also delivered, lacing his second triple of the season off the wall in center to score Massey with an insurance run.
“That's huge,” said Massey of Rave's RBI that gave the Bandits some cushion. “... Going out there up 3-1 instead of 2-1 is a huge difference.”
And Will Klein took advantage of that as he retired the Snappers (40-47) in order in the ninth as he moved his record to 4-1 with three innings of work. He allowed two hits and the earned run in the eighth, striking out six and not issuing a walk.
Behind the four-hit pitching of lanky lefty starter A.J. Block, QC was nursing a 1-0 lead through seven innings of action in front of 2,167 fans.
In the top of the eighth, Beloit's No. 9 hitter Ricky Aracena led off with a triple to center. Klein settled down and struck out the next two batters, but gave up an 0-2 RBI double to Kameron Misner, who finished 3-for-4.
“Klein came in and pitched fantastic; just made that one mistake 0-2 or he's out of the inning,” said Widger of Klein, who hit 100 mph on the ballpark radar gun.
In the bottom of the third, the Bandits literally stole a run to get on the board. No. 9 batter Gavin Stupienski led off with a single by beating the shift to the opposite field. Massey's single left runners on first and third and Massey stole second. The throw from Beloit catcher Dustin Skelton sailed into center field, allowing Stupienski to score what was the only run until both teams scored in the eighth to decide things.
“It was just a really good team win,” said Widger.