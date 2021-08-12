Massey, Rave rally Bandits to another victory

QC's Nos. 3 and 5 hitters did just that.

Having just lost the lead in the top of the eighth, the Bandits went to work in the bottom of the frame to grab control once again.

The inning started innocently enough when leadoff hitter Maikel Garcia (2-for-4) dropped a leadoff bloop single the opposite way into right field. With one out and Garcia still on first, Massey tagged an Anthony Maldonado (L, 0-1) fastball for his 22nd double of the season to the wall in center field that easily scored Garcia standing up.

“The last couple of games I've felt like I've been getting beat and rolling over some stuff,” said Massey of the fastball he tattooed. “I figured that would be as good a time as any to try to put one in the gap there and get the extra-base hit and score him. I just put a good swing on a good pitch.”

Rave came up a batter later with two outs and also delivered, lacing his second triple of the season off the wall in center to score Massey with an insurance run.

“That's huge,” said Massey of Rave's RBI that gave the Bandits some cushion. “... Going out there up 3-1 instead of 2-1 is a huge difference.”