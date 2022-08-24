Metcalf: Hats off to Southeast Little League; national media, not so much

Hats off to Southeast Little League.

The kids from Davenport, Bettendorf and LeClaire put together a great run over the past three weeks, winning the Midwest Regional tournament and going 2-2 at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

It's quite an accomplishment, one that should be acknowledged and admired.

The same can't be said for some media coverage surrounding the team.

SELL found itself embroiled in controversy this week after some members of the team showed up on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast putting stuffing from stuffed animals onto the head of second baseman Jeremiah Grise who is Black.

Social media went nuts.

Not long after, national media followed suit.

Sports Illustrated, Sporting News, the Washington Post and others jumped on the story, immediately framing it as "racially insensitive," "controversial" and "shocking."

Turns out, it wasn't.

Admittedly, the clip from ESPN doesn't look great, taken in the brief, 20-second context it was given. Outrage on social media was to be expected and is understandable.

But in the race to be first, these professional outlets didn't give the issue its due diligence. Little League, ESPN, and even Grise's mother addressed the situation, assuring people there was no ill-intent and that other players on the team were involved in the stuffing-in-the-hair shenanigans.

Any good reporter should try and find evidence to that fact before posting a story that's potentially incomplete, but these outlets didn't do that, eager to jump on the social media outcry.

This is the problem with the way a lot of media operates in this digital age. When "breaking" a story is all that matters, journalism suffers.

It wasn't until Tuesday that photos and videos surfaced proving the claims of good intentions, showing a white member of SELL also sporting the hairdo, which was apparently an attempt to emulate the hairstyle of Hawaii's star player Jaron Lancaster.

Or, as ESPN's Karl Ravech said during the broadcast, "Little Leaguers being Little Leaguers."

But the damage was already done, thanks to those initial stories framing the act as something more than it was.

And to make matters even worse, after these details came out, retractions haven't been posted.

On Wednesday afternoon, the headline of the Washington Post story still reads, "Clip of Black Little Leaguer covered in cotton-like material sparks outrage" and it's not until the 10th paragraph of the story that the article actually addresses the truth of the matter.

ESPN didn't mention the issue, or its role in it, during Tuesday's broadcast of Southeast's loss to Pearland, Texas.

Not able to ignore the situation, Southeast Little League issued a statement Tuesday:

"During the recent broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, ESPN showed several kids from our team putting stuffing (from a stuffed animal given away at the game) on our second baseman Jeremiah Grise’s head. The kids were doing this in an attempt to emulate the white mohawk of the Hawaii team’s star player, who they think is a great baseball player with a very cool hairstyle. Unfortunately, the cameras did not show the boys putting stuffing on the heads of multiple players and of Jeremiah laughing and loving his new “look”. We have also posted a picture and video showing this.

There was absolutely no ill-intent or racial motivations, as everyone on the team, including Jeremiah, was simply trying to emulate a fellow player they look up to. We are in no way trying to minimize the racial insensitivity of the boys’ actions and apologize for any harm this video has caused. We have spoken to the boys to help educate them on why it was inappropriate – which none of them had realized or understood at the time. They understand it now, providing them a life lesson they will carry forward.

The Little League World Series has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our boys and we hope everyone’s focus can return to their great play, teamwork and sportsmanship on the field. We ask everyone, including the media and online provocateurs, to please let these 12-year-olds be 12-year-olds.

We hope this statement has provided the additional context necessary to understand the whole story. We at Davenport Southeast strive to welcome kids of all races and backgrounds and take pride in the diversity of our organization. Go Davenport Southeast Little League!"

I can only do my best to try and understand the historical and cultural issues surrounding the situation — why that clip was so hurtful to the Black community — and that's after 34 years of growth and education.

These kids are 12.

Although other white teammates were sporting the look, it's still worth teaching the kids about the way their actions were perceived, and why they were perceived so negatively, even if ESPN was largely to blame.

Kudos to the coaches out in Williamsport for doing just that. Hopefully, the kids at Southeast Little League are a little wiser and a little more rounded as people because of their time in Pennsylvania.

But as I haven't yet seen the national media write attention-grabbing headlines to address what actually happened, I doubt they learned anything from this gaffe.

Hopefully, 12-year-old Little Leaguers don't suffer next time.