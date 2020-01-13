Midwest League vet Lawless to manage LumberKings

No stranger to the Midwest League, Tom Lawless will manage the Clinton LumberKings in 2020.

After leading short-season Batavia to a division title in the New York-Penn League last season, Lawless will manage a Midwest League team for the fourth time in his career after being promoted by the Miami Marlins to manage Clinton during the upcoming season.

Lawless managed Cedar Rapids for three seasons, leading the Kernels to the 1994 Midwest League title before working as the manager of a 2000 Peoria team which included Albert Pujols and Coco Crisp. He also managed Fort Wayne in 2001.

An eight-year major-league veteran who spent time with the Cardinals, Reds, Blue Jays and Expos, Lawless is in his second season with the Marlins organization after spending six seasons working in the Astros organization.

He managed Batavia to a 41-35 record last season and the title in the Pinckney Division in the New York-Penn League.

With Houston, Lawless managed Class A clubs in Lexington and Lancaster as well as at the Double-A level in Corpus Christi and the Triple-A level at Oklahoma City before serving as the Astros’ interim manager at the major-league level in 2014, replacing Bo Porter and guiding Houston to an 11-13 record in 24 games.

