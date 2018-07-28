ALTON — Trying to get their foot into the winner’s bracket door in their first-ever American Legion State Tournament, Milan Post 569 baseball team missed out on plays that totaled about 12 inches.
Mount Prospect Post 525 benefited on a pair of bang-bang plays and barely got a run-scoring bloop single to fall to put Milan into the losers’ bracket with a 3-0 win on Saturday at Alton High School.
“It seemed like we were an inch away,” Milan’s interim head coach Neil Mecagni said of each of those plays. “But that’s just the game of baseball. It was a well-played game by both teams.”
Head coach Nick Basala missed Milan’s state tournament debut because he was in a wedding on Saturday. He will return to the team today for its 11 a.m. game against host Alton. Milan plays only one game today and needs to win to play one or two on Monday.
Mount Prospect’s first run came on a second straight close play at the plate in the bottom of the second. With Jason Vrbancic at first base, James Denten laced a double over the head of Milan center-fielder Kyle Yeater. However, Yeater’s relay to shortstop Brandon Skovronski and then to catcher Anthony Ruggles nailed Vrbancic at the plate. The next batter, Tony Composto, hit a grounder to Skovronski, and his throw to Ruggles got an initial out call, but Denten knocked the ball out of Ruggles' glove to score.
“I thought I had it in my glove,” said Ruggles, who also made a diving catch on a foul ball in sixth. “It popped out when he hit it. I thought it was a good play, but those things happen in baseball.”
Mount Prospect made it 2-0 an inning later. Matt Raymond followed a Milan double play with an infield single. After a walk, Vrbancic dropped a run-scoring single right in front of a charging Yeater in center.
Run three also came from a play of inches. In the fifth, Mount Prospect put two on with singles. After a strikeout, a pitch got away from Ruggles on the next batter. Ruggles recovered and appeared to have thrown out the runner at third, but the call was safe. Mecagni went out to ask about the call, but it stood. The next batter grounded out to first, plating the run.
“I just call this a baseball day,” said pitcher AJ Hatlestad. “It happens. A couple of things didn’t go our way. A couple of hits here or there for us would have changed the game.”
Milan had scoring chances in each of the second through fourth innings. The latter two of those runners-in-scoring-position situations came with two outs; however, in the second, Post 569 missed a golden opportunity to jump on top first. Michael Hinerichsen and Skovronski led off with singles, and then Ruggles then sent a deep fly to center for an out. Hinerichsen reached third, but Skovronski was out at second on the relay throw.
“They caught some breaks early; we didn’t catch some breaks early,” said Mecagni.
Two Milan hitters posted a pair of hits — leadoff hitter Justin Bost and Skovronski. Mount Prospect out-hit Post 569, 10 to 7.
As for expecting to hear from Basala, Mecagni figured that would come later in the night, after the back-home wedding reception.
“I’m sure he’s having a good time back home at the wedding,” Mecagni said, “but I’m sure he’s not happy that we will have an 11 a.m. game instead of the 2 p.m. game, and he’ll have to get up earlier to travel here.”