PEORIA — If there was any pain after being hit in the hand with a pitched ball, Riley Fetterer did not feel it.
Rather, a feeling of pleasure overcame any pain the Milan American Legion standout felt after an errant pitch by Oneida's Charlie Gibbons hit him on the top of his left hand with the bases loaded, Milan and Oneida locked in a sixth-inning tie in Tuesday's 3rd Division Tournament championship game.
That pleasure was amplified when Post 569 recorded the final out in the top of the seventh to preserve its 2-1 victory and its first trip to the Legion State Tournament.
Milan (19-7) will head south to Alton for its 2 p.m. Saturday state opener.
"My adrenaline was going pretty high," said Fetterer, who had grounded out in his two previous at-bats. "I knew I was going to get hit, get a hit, or get a walk. I knew I had to come through for my team. Seeing that run cross was the best feeling in the world."
Oneida coach James Clark, whose club was in the 3rd Division round for the second straight year, felt bad for the way Gibbons (2-2) had to lose a well-pitched game.
"Charlie pitched really well," said Clark. "One pitch, that made a big difference in this game."
Brandon Skovronski, whose one-out single ignited Post 569's sixth-inning rally, was the one that scored the winning run. At first, Skovronski was not sure what had happened.
"It actually took me a second to realize what happened," he said. "Then I was like, `Oh, I get to score.' I was not expecting that. Charlie threw a good game, but a little mistake cost him, and we capitalized. In a spot like that, we stood tall."
Standing just as tall was Milan starting pitcher Jake Reusch. After throwing 3 2/3 innings this past Saturday to earn the win in a 10-0, five-inning victory over East Moline that punched his club's 3rd Division ticket, Reusch took the Ty Franklin Field mound on Tuesday and came within an out of a complete game. He allowed four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.