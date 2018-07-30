EDWARDSVILLE — Milan Legion Post 569’s baseball team opened the door to the state tournament this summer. Now it is hoping that experience will translate to staying longer in the future.
Playing at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s field on Monday morning because of Sunday rain that plagued the tournament site of Alton High School, Milan Legion took too long to adapt to the diamond’s artificial surface. That led to a 3-2 loss to host Alton Post 126 and elimination after two games.
Both of Milan’s pitchers, Jake Reusch, who went six innings, and Justin Bost, who pitched the seventh, struggled in their first innings on the SIUE mound, with Alton scoring two in the first and the game-decider in the seventh.
“It took me an inning or two to get used to it,” said the lefty Reusch, who used a fourth of his 105-pitch limit in a two-run first inning before striking out the side in the second. “I didn’t let the game get away from me and I was glad to be able to keep it close.”
Milan out-hit Alton 5-4, with two of those coming in the bottom of the inning when Milan tied the game at two.
It stayed that way until the seventh. Bost, though, had the same mound unfamiliarity issues that Reusch encountered. After Alton’s Elijah Dannenbrink reached on an error and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, Jayce Maag was walked intentionally. After a strikeout came another walk, and Bryce Parish then was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the run.
“It’s just nice to come down here and see this,” Milan head coach Nick Basala said of the state tournament atmosphere. “Losing games 3-0 (to Mount Prospect) and 3-2 showed we can play at this level that has a lot of talent.”
“Alton plays here all summer and is used to this turf,” Basala said. “We had some issues with it early on. We knew their pitcher (Wesley Laaker) would hit the strike zone and challenge us.”
Milan scored its runs on a Brandon Skovronski single in the bottom of the first, driving in Jaden Dellitt and AJ Hatlestad. However, after a caught stealing ended the inning, it was tough for Milan to break through against Laaker. He retired 14 of the next 15 Milan Legion hitters, with the home team getting two on in the seventh and then a pinch-hit single by Jake Williams with two outs in the seventh.
It looked as if Alton was going to break the game open in the sixth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Ben Mossman lofted a bloop single to shallow right field. However, Hatlestad, the second baseman, ended the threat with an outstretched arm and his back to the infield for the highlight catch.
“I thought we could have gotten a momentum shift there,” Basala said.
“I was hoping for that,” Hatlestad said of catching some momentum, “but a couple of things just didn’t go our way.
“This already was a big step for Milan Legion, just to make it to state,” Hatlestad added. “Just to get our foot in the door, it can open up a whole lot of opportunities. Plus, it is great for the community, with all of the interest it created.”
The Milan Legion team consists of top players from Quad-Cities area rural teams.
“I’m from Sherrard, and all during the spring, we are rivals with the guys from Rockridge and Mercer County,” said Hatlestad, “and then comes the summer season and we just get along so well. I think that’s the reason we are able to come together as a team, how good we get along.”
Milan Legion, which returns nine of its players, will bank on that as it tries to make a return state trip, with a long state tourney stay.