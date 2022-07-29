Moline battles back to reach Illinois Legion state finals

The Moline Legion baseball squad began Friday just two wins away from its first Illinois state championship in 10 years.

It ended the day in the same position in which it began.

In Friday's winners' bracket final, Moline got behind quickly and could never recover as tournament host Aviston scored four runs in the first three innings and rolled to a 6-0 win to advance to today's 5 p.m. state title game.

Needing a win against Danville in Friday's finale at Aviston Community Park to keep its season alive, Moline (27-11) stepped up. A four-run first inning gave Post 246 the boost it needed as it had to hold on to earn a 8-5 victory.

"That was huge for us to got those runs in the first inning," said Moline manager Matt Trouten. "Especially after being shut down for the most part in the first game. That gave us confidence going into (the rest of) the second game."

Up by as much as seven runs and with starting pitcher Davis Hoffstatter allowing just one run through five innings, Post 246 had to fend off Danville after it scored four runs in the top of the sixth and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning.

"Davis was great for us, throwing strikes and getting outs; he kept finding ways to get guys out," said Trouten, "and we kept on adding runs, which was huge."

Relievers Carver Banker and Noah Harrison were able to bar with door, with Harrison coming on in the final inning to save the win.

The victory over Post 210 sets up a rematch between Moline and Aviston, this time for the state title. Post 246 needs to top the host Express twice Saturday evening to win its first such crown since 2012.

"We'll go and see what we can do," said Trouten. "Being able to play them and see some of their tendencies will be good for us, and hopefully it gives us a chance at a state title."

Moline got going quickly as Hunter Woods and Kalen Paquin both singled to open the bottom of the first inning. After a wild pitch moved them into scoring position, Hoffstatter helped himself by singling them both in to get Moline on the board.

Following a Shawn Lewis single and a second wild pitch from Danville starter Dawson Dodd, a Banker sacrifice fly made it a 3-0 game. Before the inning was through, Lorenzo Gomez's two-out single scored Lewis to put Post 246 up four runs.

A second-inning RBI single by Lewis gave Moline a five-run lead, with another run scoring on an error to put Post 246 up 6-0 after three innings. Hoffstatter (2-for-4) drove in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, which proved to be a crucial blow.

Aviston 6, Moline 0: Having scored 49 runs in six consecutive postseason wins, Post 246 could not get much of anything going against the Aviston Express's starting pitcher, Tyler Robertson.

Robertson worked six innings and allowed three singles and no walks, recording six strikeouts. The first two Moline hits, singles by Hoffstatter and Patrick Schnell, came in the first two innings, but Post 246 was unable to convert either opportunity.

Robertson then retired eight in a row after Schnell's second-inning base hit, a run ended by Banker's one-out single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Like the other Moline baserunners, he was unable to get into scoring position.

"He threw really well, he's got a good arm," Trouten said of Robertson. "Credit to them, they played very well."

Aviston struck quickly against Moline starter Woods, scoring twice in the top of the first inning. Cameron Haag singled to open the game, then scored on a double by the next batter, Easton Rakers. Rakers would later come in on a Nile Adcock two-bagger.

All of that came before Woods could get the first out, but he rallied to limit the damage and hold Post 1239 to just the two opening-inning runs.

However, Aviston made it a 4-0 game in the top of the third. Rakers drew a lead-off walk, stole second and took third on a bunt single by Adcock, later scoring on a Dalton Boruff sacrifice fly.

Before the inning was over, three straight two-out singles by Conner Freeze (2-for-3), Justin Sample and Landon Geragosian gave the hosts a four-run lead.

The Express tacked on single runs in the fourth and seventh innings, with Adcock (3-for-4) notching his second RBI of the game in the fourth and Griffin Thomas adding an insurance RBI single in the final frame.