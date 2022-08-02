Moline Legion looks to bounce back at Great Lakes Regional

For the first time since 2013, the Moline American Legion baseball club will be competing at the Great Lakes Regional.

Post 246 is looking at this week's gathering in Midland, Mich., as a fresh start after hitting a bit of a speed bump to finish the Illinois state tournament last weekend.

After winning six consecutive postseason games and seven straight contests prior to last Friday, Moline (27-12) wound up taking second place at state after dropping two of its last three games, including last Saturday's state title contest.

Both losses were to tournament host and eventual state champion Aviston, a team that sports a 27-1 record and will be joining Post 246 as part of the eight-team Great Lakes Regional field that will compete starting Wednesday at Northwoods University's Gerace Park.

"I've got no concerns with that," said Moline manager Matt Trouten. "The team we lost to is a really good team. We're going into this week with a fresh slate. We're ready to get going, compete and see what we can do, play our game and see where it takes us.

"That was our philosophy going into state, and that's our mindset going into this week."

Moline has to burn the early-morning oil in Wednesday's regional opener as it takes on Wisconsin state runner-up Eau Claire, with first pitch set for 9:30 a.m. (EST).

But, much like shaking off its two state setbacks, Trouten feels his squad can handle the early wake-up call just fine.

"We've been in this situation before at multiple tourneys," he said. "For us, it's going to be more about making sure that we're competing with every pitch and playing some clean baseball."

Without much information regarding Eau Claire, which finished second to Manitowoc in its state tourney, Post 246 is looking to remain focused on playing its game and taking care of its own business, according to Trouten.

For the most part, that approach has worked as it has brought Moline a 3rd Division tournament championship in addition to last weekend's second-place state finish.

"We're going to focus on our game, and as long as we do that, I feel like we've got a chance to beat a lot of teams," Trouten said. "That's the main goal this week. The guys are really excited for this, and I'm excited for them. This is a great opportunity for them."

Adding to the excitement on a personal level for Trouten is that this will be his first time taking part in the regional tournament, the final round before the Legion World Series.

"I've never been to this tournament, but my two assistants, Derek DeClerck and Matt Jasper, have," said Trouten, who along with DeClerck and Jasper are also on Craig Schimmel's coaching staff with the Moline High School baseball program.

"They have a lot of experience with this and with their years of coaching. It's going to be a great atmosphere and a great experience there, and we're going to lean on them a lot to stay even-keeled."