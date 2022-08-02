 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LEGION BASEBALL

Moline Legion looks to bounce back at Great Lakes Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
American Legion Baseball logo.jpg

For the first time since 2013, the Moline American Legion baseball club will be competing at the Great Lakes Regional.

Post 246 is looking at this week's gathering in Midland, Mich., as a fresh start after hitting a bit of a speed bump to finish the Illinois state tournament last weekend.

After winning six consecutive postseason games and seven straight contests prior to last Friday, Moline (27-12) wound up taking second place at state after dropping two of its last three games, including last Saturday's state title contest.

Both losses were to tournament host and eventual state champion Aviston, a team that sports a 27-1 record and will be joining Post 246 as part of the eight-team Great Lakes Regional field that will compete starting Wednesday at Northwoods University's Gerace Park.

"I've got no concerns with that," said Moline manager Matt Trouten. "The team we lost to is a really good team. We're going into this week with a fresh slate. We're ready to get going, compete and see what we can do, play our game and see where it takes us.

People are also reading…

"That was our philosophy going into state, and that's our mindset going into this week."

Moline has to burn the early-morning oil in Wednesday's regional opener as it takes on Wisconsin state runner-up Eau Claire, with first pitch set for 9:30 a.m. (EST).

But, much like shaking off its two state setbacks, Trouten feels his squad can handle the early wake-up call just fine.

"We've been in this situation before at multiple tourneys," he said. "For us, it's going to be more about making sure that we're competing with every pitch and playing some clean baseball."

Without much information regarding Eau Claire, which finished second to Manitowoc in its state tourney, Post 246 is looking to remain focused on playing its game and taking care of its own business, according to Trouten.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

For the most part, that approach has worked as it has brought Moline a 3rd Division tournament championship in addition to last weekend's second-place state finish.

"We're going to focus on our game, and as long as we do that, I feel like we've got a chance to beat a lot of teams," Trouten said. "That's the main goal this week. The guys are really excited for this, and I'm excited for them. This is a great opportunity for them."

Adding to the excitement on a personal level for Trouten is that this will be his first time taking part in the regional tournament, the final round before the Legion World Series.

"I've never been to this tournament, but my two assistants, Derek DeClerck and Matt Jasper, have," said Trouten, who along with DeClerck and Jasper are also on Craig Schimmel's coaching staff with the Moline High School baseball program.

"They have a lot of experience with this and with their years of coaching. It's going to be a great atmosphere and a great experience there, and we're going to lean on them a lot to stay even-keeled."

Photos: Scenes from the finish of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7

AMERICAN LEGION GREAT LAKES REGIONAL

At Gerace Park, Midland, Mich.

This week's schedule (all start times CST) -- Wednesday: G1: Moline Post 246 vs. Eau Claire (Wis.) Post 53, 8:30 a.m.; G2: Manitowoc (Wis.) Post 88 vs. Aviston (Ill.) Post 1239, 11:30 a.m.; G3: Muncie (Ind.) Post 19 vs. Gladwin County (Mich.) Post 171, 3 p.m.; G4: Yeager/Benson (Ohio) Post 199 vs. Midland (Mich.) Post 165, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: G5: Moline-Eau Claire loser vs. Muncie-Gladwin County loser, 8:30 a.m.; G6: Manitowoc-Aviston loser vs. Yeager/Benson-Midland loser, 11:30 a.m.; G7: Moline-Eau Claire winner vs. Muncie-Gladwin County winner, 3 p.m.; G8: Manitowoc-Aviston winner vs. Yeager/Benson-Midland winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: G9: G6 winner vs. G7 loser, 10 a.m.; G10: G5 winner vs. G8 loser, 3 p.m.; G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 6 p.m. 

Saturday: G12: G9 winner vs. G11 loser, 3 p.m.; G13: G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 6 p.m. 

Sunday: G14: G12 winner vs. G13 winner, noon; G15: If necessary, 3 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deal sends Sikkema to Royals

Deal sends Sikkema to Royals

Former Central DeWitt standout T.J. Sikkema will be pitching for the Quad Cities River Bandits after being dealt to the Kansas City Royals in a four-player trade which sent all-star outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees.

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

The Midwest League matchup between Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game will likely be a sellout when the teams take the field at the iconic movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, and the game on Aug. 9 is only part of the attraction.

Thatcher's shutout opens Moline Legion's state run

Thatcher's shutout opens Moline Legion's state run

The Moline Legion baseball squad opened up Illinois state tournament play on a high note Wednesday, shutting out Alton 7-0 at Breese Central High School behind Braden Thatcher's two-hit, six-strikeout performance.

Beutel works a scoreless pro debut

Beutel works a scoreless pro debut

Both Quad-City area players selected in Major League Baseball’s draft last month have signed with their organizations and a third, Ben Beutel, has made his professional debut.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News