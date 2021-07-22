Moline Legion moves past East Moline in ten-inning thriller

In what was a low-scoring game for most of the first seven innings, Moline Legion coach Matt Trouten knew that Woods could come up big for his team.

"He's been great at the plate all season for us," Trouten said. "He has that confidence of a veteran player, and it shows."

Moline trailed 2-1 most of the game after both teams scored in the second inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Davis Hoffstatter hit an RBI single to score Calvin Wall from third and tied the game up. A scoreless seventh inning brought up East Moline in the top of the eighth, and Trueblood scored from third on an RBI single from Landon Farnsworth to go back up 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Palquin scored after Ryne Schimmel reached first on a fielder's choice to tie the game at three.

Moline only had five hits in the game but made those five hits count.

"We didn't hit the best throughout the afternoon, but we had guys come through when it mattered," Trouten said. "Some of our guys were able to beat out throws with their speed or steal bases when we needed them to.

Even though East Moline came away without a win, coach Jacob Velasquez saw a good performance from his squad.