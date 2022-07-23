Moline Legion shuts out Rock Island to take 3rd Division title

PEORIA — Saturday's heat and humidity provided the Moline Legion baseball team with an impetus to make it a one-and-done day.

However, memories of last year's 3rd Division tournament finals, in which Rock Island rallied to top Post 246 twice to take the crown, gave Moline an even greater motivation not to run the risk of a winner-take-all finale.

After five scoreless innings at Richwoods High School, Moline broke out with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Chase Tholl finished what he started, tossing a four-hitter as Post 246 took the division title with a 5-0 victory.

Now 24-10, Moline is state-bound for the first time since 2017. Starting Wednesday in Aviston, Post 246 will begin pursuit of its first state championship since ’12.

"We knew it was going to be a close game; it always is when we play Rock Island," said Moline manager Matt Trouten. "We talked pre-game about finding a way to compete and win the first game. We found a way to keep competing, and eventually scratched some runs across."

Through four innings, Rock Island starting pitcher Julian Harris kept Post 246 off the board. After Harris hit Noah Harrison with a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Hunter Melody relieved him and maintained the shutout.

"Once again, pitching was not an issue for us," said Post 200 manager Jake Scudder. "Julian threw really well but unfortunately came out due to some heat-related stuff, and Hunter came in and threw well."

But once the bottom of the sixth rolled around, the tide quickly turned.

Kalen Paquin reached on an error to open the inning, taking second on the play. Melody retired the next two batters before hitting Josh Morales with a pitch. Noah Harrison then singled to score Paquin with the game's first run.

"We wanted to get this done with one (game); we didn't want to have to stay out all day in the heat," said Harrison. "We knew it was going to be a pitcher's game, and both teams' pitchers were throwing very well. Getting that hit was huge. It sparked the whole team.

"Once we got that first run, my teammates started piling on, and we ended up getting five runs."

Brock Dzekunskas walked to load the bases, and Lorenzo Gomez was hit by a pitch to force in Morales and make it a 2-0 game. Zander Ealy then walked, forcing in Harrison with the third run of the inning.

Hunter Woods capped Post 246's two-out uprising with a two-run single to score Dzekunskas and Gomez and give his club a five-run cushion.

"That was a huge two-strike, two-out hit by Noah," said Trouten. "He stayed on a breaking ball and got one. We got some walks and runners on, and we put up five runs, which was huge going into the seventh inning."

For his part, Woods knew that eventually Post 246 would find a way to break through after the five scoreless innings.

"We had all the confidence in the world the entire game," he said. "At least, I did, and my teammates helped me. Last year was a pretty big motivator. After that, everyone wanted this one."

That five-run cushion gave an extra boost to Moline pitcher Chase Tholl as he went the distance for the title-clinching win, allowing four hits. He had just one strikeout, but was confident in his teammates' support.

"Most days, we try to pitch to contact rather than going for strikeouts," said Tholl. "I knew my defense was able to pick me up, and when the guys were struggling (at the plate), I try to pick them up, knowing we'll eventually get the bats going.

"I just had to keep putting up zeroes, and give our bats a chance. Getting five runs makes it easier to pitch with a lead, but I still wanted to finish it off."

Rock Island (23-7) tried to launch a rally of its own in the top of the seventh. With one out, Dylan Martin reached on an error and Mateo Pena singled, putting runners on first and second.

However, Tholl rose to the occasion and recorded the final two outs to make Moline state-bound for the first time in five years.

"Chase was outstanding," said Trouten. "He was in the zone all day and did a good job of pitching to contact. It was awesome to see."

For his part, Scudder believed his club would find a way to extend the day up until the final out was recorded.

"We were confident going in, and up until the final out," he said. "This is a group that's been here before, but these last two days were not our days. We were able to sneak one out (a 3-2 win over Galesburg on Friday), but Moline played a good, clean game and we couldn't get anything going.

"It stinks, but baseball is a tough sport. Some days you've got it, some you don't. But, we've got 15 of 18 guys who will be able to come back next year, and they hope for another opportunity to get another shot at this."