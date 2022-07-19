Moline Legion sweeps into 3rd Division semifinals

A year ago, the Moline Legion baseball squad needed just one win to secure the 3rd Division Tournament championship.

However, two final-day losses to eventual Illinois state champion Rock Island denied Post 246 the advancement it had hitherto worked to achieve.

Opening up its 2022 postseason Tuesday evening at Richwoods High School in Peoria, Moline opened up its bid to represent the Quad Cities' area at state in impressive fashion.

After rolling past Oneida 11-1 in a six-inning opener, Post 246 had to turn around and play Princeton in the winners' bracket quarterfinals. However, Moline (22-10) rose to that challenge impressively with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Post 125.

Post 246 pitchers Chase Tholl and Noah Harrison combined on a four-hitter in Tuesday's first-game victory, with Tholl recording eight strikeouts. In the nightcap, Shawn Lewis tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts.

"We came ready to play (Tuesday) and got things off to a good start," said Moline manager Matt Trouten, whose club awaits the winner of tonight's matchup between East Moline and Rock Island in Friday's 3:30 p.m. winners' bracket semifinal in Peoria.

"We'll have a couple of days off to get ourselves ready. We won two games, but the job's not done. We've got to win two more to reach our goal of playing in the state tournament."

Last summer, Post 246 went into the final day of the 3rd Division tourney needing just one win on its home diamond to advance to the state round before falling twice to Rock Island.

"I thought last year, we played well in the postseason," said Trouten, "but in the championship game, we couldn't get it done."

In Tuesday's opener, Moline scored three runs in the first three innings, sandwiched around an Oneida tally in the bottom of the third inning. Once the middle innings arrived, Post 246 broke the game open.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hunter Woods belted a lead-off double and eventually scored on a balk. An RBI single by Alex Schimmel (2-for-3, two RBIs) and a Davis Hoffstatter RBI double had Post 246 up 6-1.

Moline then took control with four fifth-inning runs, with Lorenzo Gomez rapping an RBI single and then, along with Lewis, coming home on a bases-loaded walk. An RBI single by Paquin (3-for-4) brought the opener to an early end.

Against Princeton, Post 246 scored five runs in the first two innings, then settled the issue with a five-run outburst in the top of the fifth.

Leading the way at the plate was Hoffstatter, who went 3-for-4 and drove in six runs.

"All around, we played very well," said Trouten. "Our defense played well, our bats were hot, and our pitchers were throwing strikes and getting outs."