LEGION BASEBALL

Moline Legion two wins away from state title

Moline Kalen Paquin (20) rounds third before scoring to defeat Geneseo, 3-2, during a game last season. Paquin is among the top hitters on a Moline American Legion team heading to the Illinois state tournament.

Heavy rains in Aviston resulted in the Moline Legion baseball team having to wait for three hours before getting the chance to take the diamond.

Originally set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Post 246's start time was moved up 30 minutes in an attempt to beat the rain, but the storm arrived before then and wound up pushing the first pitch to 7:30 p.m.

Ultimately, the wait was worth it for Moline as it is now two wins away from its first Illinois Legion state championship in 10 years.

Down by a run early, Post 246 turned it around with three runs in the third and fourth innings and never looked back as it topped Danville 7-2 to advance to Friday's 5 p.m. winners' bracket final at Aviston Community Park.

"These guys have been able to handle everything that's been thrown at them this postseason," said Moline manager Matt Trouten. "We were already at the field, and then it started to rain. We went back to our hotel and had dinner, then we went back to the field and started rolling right away.

"It's been awesome to see how these guys have handled everything that's been thrown at them these last few weeks."

The last time Moline (26-10) won state, in 2012, it went on to capture the Great Lakes Regional title and play at that year's Legion World Series.

"We're taking it just one game at a time," said Trouten, "win one game at a time, and see where it takes us."

Danville (31-9) had struck for the game's first run in the top of the third inning, but Post 246 pitcher Chase Tholl was able to limit the damage, and his teammates struck for three runs in the home half of the third.

A two-run single by Davis Hoffstatter scored Hunter Woods and Kalen Paquin to give Moline a one-run edge. Hoffstatter would then come in on a two-out Brock Dzekunskas single to give Moline a 3-1 lead.

"We told the guys no matter what happens, we've got to battle back," said Trouten. "It's been a wild ride, and it's been fantastic to be a part of it."

Three more runs in the bottom of the fourth stretched Moline's lead to 6-2 before it tacked on an insurance tally in the bottom of the fifth.

Two of Moline's three fourth-inning runs scored on an error, with a Shawn Lewis RBI single making it a four-run game. In the fifth, Paquin was hit by a pitch with two outs and later scored on another Post 210 error.

Hoffstatter finished with four RBIs, with Lewis going 3-for-3 and Woods going 2-for-4.

On the mound, Tholl allowed just one more run in the top of the fourth and went the distance for the win, scattering seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

"Chase has been really good his past couple of starts," Trouten said. "We need that from him. He was outstanding (Thursday). He battled all night and was throwing strikes, and found a way to win."

