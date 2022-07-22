Moline one win away from Illinois Legion state berth

PEORIA — Last summer, the Moline Legion baseball squad needed just one win to book a trip to the Illinois state tournament.

However, those plans were upset by Rock Island, which won twice on the final day of last year's 3rd Division tournament and went on to score a state championship.

Now, Moline is in the same situation it faced last season after topping Rock Island 9-6 Friday at Richwoods High School in the winners' bracket final to advance to today's 1 p.m. title game.

"We're happy to win (Friday), but we're not satisfied with where we're at," said Post 246 manager Matt Trouten. "We're back where we were last year, and now, we've got to finish it off."

Moline (23-10) struck quickly, scoring four times off Post 200 starting pitcher Chance Carruthers in the top of the first inning. Josh Morales was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Kalen Paquin scored on an error, and Lorenzo Gomez capped the frame with a two-out, two-run single.

"We wanted to hop on top early, and not give them a chance to settle in," said Gomez. "I feel like if anything, we want it more this year with what they did to us last season."

However, Rock Island quickly struck back in its half of the first, scoring four runs and knocking out Post 246 starter Davis Hoffstatter after he recorded just two outs.

Zach DeMarlie drew a lead-off walk and later scored on a wild pitch, followed by a Zach Carpita RBI single and a Dylan Martin sacrifice fly. Julian Harris then singled in Tyler Hansen to tie the game.

At that point, Braden Thatcher relieved Hoffstatter and got out of the inning to keep the score tied at 4-4. Thatcher allowed just two sixth-inning runs in 6 2/3 innings and recorded six strikeouts.

"My main goal going in was to get an out and get us back in the dugout," said Thatcher. "Coach (Trouten) did a good job of calming us down, telling us it's a new game. My teammates have a ton of confidence in me, and I have confidence that they'll make plays behind me."

Post 246 quickly regained the upper hand, going up 5-4 in the top of the second when a Shawn Lewis fielder's choice scored Hunter Woods. That score held up until the top of the sixth, when Moline added on three runs on RBI singles by Woods and Lewis and a Paquin sacrifice fly.

"That was huge, especially after getting the momentum early and then giving it up," Trouten said of his club quickly regaining the lead. "It was good to see us bounce back. We're going have times in games when things aren't going our way. We just have to bounce back."

Rock Island closed the gap to 8-6 in its half of the sixth inning on a two-run single by Hansen (2-for-4), but Gomez's RBI double in the top of the seventh gave Moline a little extra insurance.

"We know that with Rock Island, there's always a chance they'll come alive and do something," said Gomez (2-for-3, three RBIs). "We wanted to make sure we added on some insurance runs."

Rock Island 3, Galesburg 2: Needing to bounce back quickly after losing to Moline, Post 200 (23-6) faced Galesburg for the sixth time this season and came out on top to set up a title-game rematch with Moline.

With two wins today, Rock Island would get to continue its defense of last year's state championship. To reach that point, it first had to get by a Post 285 club that had won four of five previous meetings.

A two-run Carpita home run in the bottom of the fifth was the difference as it broke a 1-1 tie. DeMarlie started and went the distance, tossing a four-hitter and allowing one earned run with five strikeouts.

"He was awesome. Both of our starting pitchers were really good," said Rock Island manager Jake Scudder, whose club was hampered in Friday's opener by six errors. "We couldn't ask for more out of Chance and Zach. This group was in this situation last year, and there wasn't a whole lot said between games.

"We didn't play our best brand of baseball, but we found a way, and we live to fight (today)."

Galesburg 10, East Moline 4: East Moline's bid to extend its season was denied by Galesburg, which took control in the middle innings and used a four-run sixth to secure the win and end Post 227's season with an 11-14 record.

Down 3-0, East Moline made it a one-run game in the top of the third. Loading the bases with nobody out, Jayson Sevier singled in Zach Duke, and Kellan Kennedy later scored on a passed ball.

However, a double play stifled Post 227's momentum, and Galesburg got those runs back in the last of the fourth and never looked back.

"I thought we had a good shot there," East Moline coach Jacob Velasquez said of the second inning, "but their pitcher (Charlie Lardi) made some good pitches, got a double play and then a strikeout. When they put two back up, that was a momentum killer."