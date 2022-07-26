Moline Post 246 hitting its peak as Illinois Legion state approaches

If ever there was a time for the Moline Legion baseball squad to be playing at its best, now is the perfect time.

Fresh from winning its first 3rd Division tournament title since 2017, Post 246 (24-10) is hitting its peak as it heads to the Illinois state tournament in Aviston for Wednesday's 2:30 p.m. opener with Alton.

"I thought last Friday and Saturday were two of the best games we've played all year. That was great to see," said Moline manager Matt Trouten, referring to his club's 9-6 winners' bracket final over Rock Island and its subsequent 5-0 win over Post 200 in the 3rd Division championship game.

"Everything's clicking. We're pitching really well, we're finding ways to scratch runs across, and we're fielding the ball well. We're playing clean in all parts of the game. It's a great time for us to be peaking."

Setting the pace at the plate for Moline is pitcher/designated hitter Davis Hoffstatter, who is batting .407 with 12 doubles and 32 RBIs; he also sports a 3-1 mark on the mound with a 3.59 earned-run average.

The outfield duo of Kalen Paquin and Hunter Woods check in at .389 and .351, respectively, with Woods notching six doubles, four triples and 27 RBIs and Paquin adding 17 RBIs. Woods also chips in on the mound with a 3-0 record and a 0.82 ERA.

Pitcher/shortstop Shawn Lewis has a 5-0 record with a 2.97 ERA and is batting .296 with six doubles, two triples and 23 RBIs.

Prior to the start of the postseason, Post 246 advanced to the semifinals of the Fike Baseball Senior Wood Bat Tournament in Blue Springs, Mo., near Kansas City. It then finished the regular season with a victory over Princeton.

Earlier in the season, Moline won the BTL All-Scout Select Wood Bat Tournament in St. Louis. Trouten feels that kind of tournament experience prepared his club for the postseason stretch drive.

"That's why we play in those tourneys," he said. "Playing the amount of games we do in a short time, we get a feel of what it's like in the postseason. I felt there were aspects of the game we could've done better at Kansas City. We didn't get the job done in the semifinals, didn't get the big at-bat when we needed it.

"We were able to do that this past week. We're playing at our best now, and hopefully, we can go down there and come away with something."

Joining Moline and Alton in the six-team state field will be host Aviston, which topped Alton to win the 5th Division title. Barrington, Danville and Wheaton round out the field.

Post 246 will be playing Alton for the first time, but has a couple of matchups with Barrington under its belt, splitting those two games. It also played Wheaton once, dropping that sole meeting.

"We know very little about (Alton)," said Trouten. "We played Barrington and Wheaton, but they're different teams by now. We just have to have confidence in ourselves going in, and we'll be all right."

After its 4-0 run at the 3rd Division tourney in which it outscored its opponents 35-7 and posted a pair of shutouts, Moline has plenty of reason to be confident as it seeks its first Legion state championship in 10 years.

"I feel that if we play our game, throw strikes and play clean defense," Trouten said, "we have a good chance to win a state title."