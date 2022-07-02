Moline's Hyman relishes College World Series work

Darren Hyman left the College World Series a week ago with another goal in mind.

"I’d like to get back, I’d like to get the chance to work it again," Hyman said. "After working it once, it would be great to get another opportunity to go back and work it a second time. It was a great experience."

The 46-year-old Moline native was one of eight umpires who worked games on college baseball’s biggest stage.

He was selected based on his work in recent seasons in NCAA regional and super-regional games and throughout the regular season working primarily Pac-12 and Big West games.

"When I got into working college baseball, it wasn’t necessarily the goal but things have worked out," Hyman said. "One thing led to another."

It’s been around three decades since Hyman first strapped on a bubble chest protector and worked his first game as an umpire, calling balls and strikes in a youth softball game at Moline’s Greenvalley Sports Complex.

"I was probably 15, 16 years old. I don’t even remember if I was old enough to drive myself there or if I had to hitch a ride with somebody," Hyman recalled.

He enjoyed what he was doing and following graduation from Moline High School and Western Illinois and a four-year stint in the United States Marines, Hyman decided to pursue umpiring as a career.

He worked in minor-league baseball for nine years, climbing from one level to the next. His resume included stops in the New York-Penn, Midwest, California, Eastern, International and Pacific Coast leagues.

"I got my look in the Arizona Fall League, went to the Venezuela Winter League for a couple of years," Hyman said. "I had a great experience in pro ball but the numbers game didn’t work out for me."

From there, he chose to pursue opportunities in law enforcement and is currently in his 14th year of working for the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona. He is currently an investigator in the criminal intelligence unit.

His schedule there allowed Hyman to return to umpiring at the collegiate level in 2010.

"Having an opportunity to work the College World Series, at that time I wasn’t even thinking about that possibility," Hyman said. "A few of my friends who had umpired in the minors lived in the area and they encouraged me to give the college game a try."

As he gained experience, additional opportunities to work postseason games followed.

Hyman worked his first NCAA regional in 2014, and in 2017 he was assigned to work his first NCAA super regional. The following year, he received his first "plate job," getting the opportunity to work behind the plate at the level of competition that qualifies teams to go to Omaha for the College World Series.

"When that happened, I began to realize that it was feasible that I could have an opportunity to one day work in the College World Series," Hyman said.

He was part of the umpiring crew that worked the first no-hitter in super regional history in 2019 when Vanderbilt freshman Kumar Rocker no-hit Duke, and following the COVID-impacted 2020 season, Hyman had postseason assignments at South Carolina and Arkansas a year ago.

He was being evaluated at every step along the way, and the day after this year’s College World Series field was set, Hyman received a call from George Drouches, national coordinator of umpires for the NCAA’s baseball umpire program.

"I was at the gym, had just gotten out of the steamroom, and the phone rang," Hyman said. "I had been selected. I had gone from being one of 96 out of thousands to one of 32 to one of eight to get to work the College World Series. To get that assignment, that was pretty special.’’

The collection of umpires for this year’s tournament in Omaha included four umpires who had worked the event before in addition to four umpires, including Hyman, who worked it for the first time.

The group was split into two four-umpire crews who learn their assignments from one game to the next verbally.

"There is no email, no paper that is handed out. It is word of mouth," Hyman said.

He called the experience "unbelievable," starting with facilities that included two locker rooms, one for each four-umpire crew. College World Series chairs were placed in front of each locker, which included a nameplate for each umpire.

Umpires select their own numbers, and Hyman chose 55, a combination of birthdates of his father and son.

Hyman worked six games in this year’s College World Series, beginning at second base in opening-round play and working his way around to first, home, third and again second. He worked right field in game two of the championship series between Ole Miss and Oklahoma won by the Rebels.

Working in front of 25,000 fans — and the uniqueness of those fans supporting more than one team — Hyman took a moment prior to working his first game to soak it all in.

"When I got onto the field for that first game, there was a sense of accomplishment. It was a neat setting and a real honor to be there," Hyman said. "Mostly I was proud that I could share the experience with my mom and a few other family members and friends."

And once the game started?

"After that first pitch, that first batter or two, it was pretty much back to normal, one pitch, one batter, one inning at a time," Hyman said. "I was ready and prepared. It was a great experience."

