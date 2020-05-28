Most Iowa QC youth baseball leagues preparing to start

Most leagues also are planning to do what they can to accommodate families that are fearful of having their children play baseball or softball at this time because of COVID-19. Bettendorf-PV officials said they would allow players to wait until later in the summer to join their teams or to get a full refund.

Mayfield said he thought that also would be the case in the Davenport Little Leagues.

“Each league is doing that based on what their local board decides they want to do about refunding,’’ he said. “They are doing refunds but each league is going to be different because each league is its own entity.’’

North Scott’s board opted not to have a season at all because of concerns about the health risks.

“Our thinking was that there are a lot of logistics and it’s such a volunteer-based system that it’s a lot for us to take on to get a season going,’’ said Mark Pratt, the program’s information officer.

“It was going to be such a quick turnaround that it just feels better for our community to do this.’’

Pratt said he thought the decision was influenced by the fact that although high school sports will resume in the coming weeks, it only will happen at the varsity level.

“They made the decision to just have varsity games so our freshmen and sophomores, who have grown up through our Little League, are not going to be able to play,’’ he said. “But yet we’re going to say it’s OK for our 11- and 12-year-old kids to play? It just didn’t make sense to do that.’’

