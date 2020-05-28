Most Iowa QC youth baseball leagues preparing to start

Just as high school baseball and softball teams in Iowa are returning to the playing field next week, the same thing will be happening in most places in youth leagues.
Officials of most of the youth baseball and softball leagues in Scott County are planning to begin holding practices on either Monday or a week from Monday, June 8. Games would be played starting either June 15 or June 22.
The lone exception would appear to be North Scott Little League. Its board voted Wednesday night to cancel the season.
Bettendorf-PV Youth Baseball will begin practicing Monday. Most of Davenport’s five Little Leagues plus Scott County girls softball, which is affiliated with Little League, will start June 8 although Little League District 2 administrator Gary Mayfield said some may start Monday.
“Most of our presidents when we’ve had our virtual meetings over the last month or so, our end goal was to get back to normalcy as much as possible,’’ Mayfield said. “We were waiting on the governor to release us to do youth stuff.
“We had set the date for June 1. If she hadn’t given us anything by June 1, then everybody in the district was going to cancel. But she gave us the go-ahead on Tuesday.’’
Most leagues will use the same standards and guidelines for social distancing that are being used for high school games in Iowa. That means players must stay six feet apart and there are specific rules regarding the sharing and sanitation of equipment.
“We did a lot of surveys and the leagues did surveys to see where the families were on the COVID and the possibilities of coming back,’’ Mayfield said. “I think we got a lot of good feedback and with the guidelines, that also helps to possibly make things go smoother. I know it’s going to be a little different but hopefully the kids still have fun and that’s what it’s mainly about, the kids having fun and learning the game.’’
Mayfield said most of the leagues expect to play at least a dozen games and their seasons likely will extend deeper into the summer than normal.
Little League International decided earlier this spring to cancel regional play and the Little League World Series, and Iowa’s district administrators subsequently voted to cancel the state tournament.
District play typically begins in early July with the state tournament following about two weeks later, but local leagues now will be able to play games up until August 1.
The Bettendorf-PV program, which is not affiliated with Little League, said it has not yet developed a specific schedule but it plans to do that within the next week or so.
“BPV's intention is to play as much baseball as possible this pandemic-affected season,’’ according to a release from the league. “But the public health situation remains fluid and adjustments may be necessary.’’
Most leagues also are planning to do what they can to accommodate families that are fearful of having their children play baseball or softball at this time because of COVID-19. Bettendorf-PV officials said they would allow players to wait until later in the summer to join their teams or to get a full refund.
Mayfield said he thought that also would be the case in the Davenport Little Leagues.
“Each league is doing that based on what their local board decides they want to do about refunding,’’ he said. “They are doing refunds but each league is going to be different because each league is its own entity.’’
North Scott’s board opted not to have a season at all because of concerns about the health risks.
“Our thinking was that there are a lot of logistics and it’s such a volunteer-based system that it’s a lot for us to take on to get a season going,’’ said Mark Pratt, the program’s information officer.
“It was going to be such a quick turnaround that it just feels better for our community to do this.’’
Pratt said he thought the decision was influenced by the fact that although high school sports will resume in the coming weeks, it only will happen at the varsity level.
“They made the decision to just have varsity games so our freshmen and sophomores, who have grown up through our Little League, are not going to be able to play,’’ he said. “But yet we’re going to say it’s OK for our 11- and 12-year-old kids to play? It just didn’t make sense to do that.’’
