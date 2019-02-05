IOWA CITY — There a lot of new pieces to the Iowa baseball team this season, but coach Rick Heller believes each provides the answer to a question.
“We’re in a position we haven’t been in very often with 15 new guys, almost half of our roster, but I like the possibilities,’’ Heller said Tuesday at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day.
“The guys have bought into what we’re about, they’re doing what we’ve asked and the new players are following the lead of the guys who have been around. They know what the expectations are.’’
Iowa has won at least 30 games in each of Heller’s first five seasons and begins working toward that objective again in nine days, opening the season with a Feb. 15 game against George Mason at Kissimmee, Florida.
The Hawkeyes return four position players, their designated hitter and two of their three weekend starters on the mound as they work toward the 2019 season.
“There’s experience on this team, and we’ve learned from the guys who came before us,’’ said senior Chris Whelan, a .308 hitter over 38 games a year ago while being utilized as a designated hitter and outfielder.
“The new guys, they’re adjusting and making good strides. Coach Heller has a lot of people he can put out there who are capable of getting things done, a lot of options.’’
Infielders Lorenzo Elion and Mitchell Boe and outfielders Justin Jenkins and Ben Norman provide additional returning starting experience, but setting up the Hawkeye batting order remains a work in progress.
“Last year, we had some older guys to lean on, but what we learned from players like (Robert) Neustrom, (Tyler) Cropley and (Kyle) Crowl, how you have to be ready to go every game, how you prepare and help the younger guys along, those are things that help us now,’’ Elion said.
“We’re passing that along to help keep building the program. We’re confident that we can build on what we accomplished last year.’’
Elion, Boe and Jenkins, each hitting between .245-.275 last season, are in the mix as are a number of players from a group of newcomers that includes five freshmen and 10 transfers.
Izaya Fullard, an infielder who ranked among national leaders in RBI at the junior-college level a year ago at Kirkwood, senior Tanner Wetrich and Johnson City Community College transfer Tanner Padgett, have caught Heller’s attention as well.
“That’s our biggest question right now, how it will all fit together,’’ Heller said. “Last year, we went into things with a pretty good idea of how the middle of our lineup would look. We have some options to consider right now.’’
Senior Cole McDonald, 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 11 starts last season, and sophomore Jack Dreyer, 5-2 with a 3.69 ERA in 14 appearances in 2018, anchor Iowa’s starting pitching rotation.
Sophomore Cam Baumann and junior Grant Judkins are currently competing for the third spot in a rotation that at some point could also see sophomore Trenton Wallace in the mix.
Wallace, a sophomore from Davenport Assumption, has worked his way back from offseason surgery to the point where he will be available to pitch out of the bullpen during Iowa’s season-opening weekend of three games in Florida.
He has also caught the eye of Iowa coaches with growth in his offensive game and is competing for a starting role in right field as well.
“Trenton has really stepped up his offensive game,’’ Heller said. “He’s doing a nice job working his way back on the mound, too. We like the competition we see going on there.’’
Grant Leonard and Ben Probst return to a bullpen which is still searching for a closer, joining transfers Jason Foster, Trace Hoffman, Hunter Lee and Jake McLaughlin and three freshmen, Duncan Davitt, Drew Irvine and Davenport West product Clayton Nettleton in working to define roles.
Hoffman, a junior right hander, led the nation in saves last year while pitching for Southeastern Community College.
“This is the first time that we haven’t had an established guy on the back end of the bullpen, so that’s another thing we will work to get figured out,’’ Heller said.
“It’s been a group that has been willing to work, our entire team has, and we feel good about the strides that we’ve seen them make since the fall.’’
Iowa, which opens its home schedule one month from today against Simpson College, faces a schedule which includes 12 road games against 2018 NCAA qualifiers, starting with a three-game series that begins March 1 at Oklahoma State.
That comes after the season-opening weekend in Florida and a four-game series at Hawaii that begins on Feb. 22.