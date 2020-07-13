NJCAA, Black Hawk shift fall sports to spring

Multiple athletic programs at Black Hawk College will adjust to a change in their seasons following a plan approved Monday by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
As part of national junior-college guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Braves’ fall sports programs, women’s volleyball and men’s golf, will compete in the spring semester during the upcoming school year.
The start of the season for the Black Hawk men’s and women’s basketball teams will be delayed until late January and a 22-game schedule will now lead up to national tournaments being played in April.
“It will be different for all of us, but we will maximize the time we have with the team in the fall and then be ready to play in January,’’ Braves men’s basketball coach Darren Bizarri said.
“When you coach, you work with your teams so they can adjust to whatever comes their way. The programs that adapt the best will be the ones that put together the best 22-game run.’’
The NJCAA as recently as a week ago had planned no changes to its championship schedule, instead giving members schools options that included competing as scheduled or shifting fall sports to the spring semester without an opportunity to compete for berths in national tourneys.
The organization had previously announced plans to give schools the chance to start the basketball season early in mid-October, create a break between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day and then finish out the winter season as scheduled or begin a condensed schedule in January.
Based on feedback from regions and conferences across the country, all of those plans changed Monday, replaced by a unified approach.
“Things have happened quickly and are still fluid, but l give the NJCAA credit for listening to its members,’’ Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera said. “There was a consensus in our region that this gives the student-athletes in all of our programs the best chance to have a full season of competition.’’
The changes will require some institutional creativity.
Including its baseball and softball programs, Black Hawk will now have all six of its athletic programs competing in the spring semester of the upcoming academic year.
Chavera said administrators from Arrowhead Conference and NJCAA Region IV schools expected to talk this week about how to accommodate schedules for the additional sports in the spring semester.
“We will have some logistical challenges to work through, practice space, transportation, but we will find a way to make it work and provide our Black Hawk student-athletes with a good experience,’’ Chavera said.
The NJCAA changes allow athletic programs to have 60 continuous days of offseason work during the fall semester.
Volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball teams will still have the opportunity to scrimmage against outside competition during that time.
Out-of-season sports, baseball and softball, will maintain their existing scrimmage opportunities as well in the fall.
For example, basketball and volleyball teams would be allowed to participate in up to five scrimmages. Most would occur during the fall semester, although two could be scheduled for January prior to the start of competition.
Following a break that begins in mid-November for volleyball teams and mid-December for basketball programs, practices would resume Jan. 11. Basketball teams can begin play on Jan. 22 with volleyball scheduled for a Jan. 29 start.
The regular season would run through March 27 with postseason play following into April.
“It will different and with 22 games, we will have a lot of three-game weeks, but we will make it work,’’ Bizarri said.
“The biggest thing at this point is we have some guidance on how the season will be structured. There is a framework there and we can start to plan and adjust schedules. It provides the players with an idea of how we all hope it will play out.’’
The NJCAA will continue to hold its cross country championships in the fall as originally scheduled but in addition to volleyball will shift football and men's and women's soccer seasons to the spring semester.
In football, competition will be limited to eight games with the season running from March 25-May 22, while soccer programs can compete between April 2-May 24.
