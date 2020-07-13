NJCAA, Black Hawk shift fall sports to spring

Multiple athletic programs at Black Hawk College will adjust to a change in their seasons following a plan approved Monday by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

As part of national junior-college guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Braves’ fall sports programs, women’s volleyball and men’s golf, will compete in the spring semester during the upcoming school year.

The start of the season for the Black Hawk men’s and women’s basketball teams will be delayed until late January and a 22-game schedule will now lead up to national tournaments being played in April.

“It will be different for all of us, but we will maximize the time we have with the team in the fall and then be ready to play in January,’’ Braves men’s basketball coach Darren Bizarri said.

“When you coach, you work with your teams so they can adjust to whatever comes their way. The programs that adapt the best will be the ones that put together the best 22-game run.’’

The NJCAA as recently as a week ago had planned no changes to its championship schedule, instead giving members schools options that included competing as scheduled or shifting fall sports to the spring semester without an opportunity to compete for berths in national tourneys.