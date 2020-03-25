No baseball? You can always watch a movie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Major League (1989): Undoubtedly the funniest baseball film ever made, it’s loaded with great lines from such characters as Pedro Cerrano (Dennis Haysbert), Willie Mays Hayes (Wesley Snipes) and Ricky Vaughn (Charlie Sheen). Haysbert is especially good as a Hispanic slugger who tries to entice Jobu to help his hitting with rum and cigars. “Bats, they are sick. I cannot hit curveball,’’ he says. “Straightball I hit it very much. Curveball, bats are afraid.’’

Moneyball (2011): This is the story of Oakland A’s general manager Billy Bean (Brad Pitt) and his quest to produce a winning team with sabermetrics. Some of the best scenes are when Bean butts heads with his scouts and manager Art Howe in trying to implement new ideas that two decades later are embraced by every team in baseball.

A League of Their Own (1992): This look at the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League gave birth to several memorable movie lines, including Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks) telling one of his players that “There’s no crying in baseball.’’ But I’m more enamored with another line delivered by Dugan to Dottie Hinson (played by Geena Davis) after she says the game has gotten to be too hard. “It's supposed to be hard,’’ he says. “If it wasn't hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great.’’