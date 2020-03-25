No baseball? You can always watch a movie

We were supposed to get baseball today.
Real live, major league baseball. Not that spring training stuff where the regulars play two innings, then take the rest of the day off while guys you’ve never heard of finish up.
We’re talking real, competitive, meaningful games. It was going to be MLB Opening Day.
Instead, most of us are sequestered to our living rooms with the baseball season somewhere off in the distant future. Hopefully it happens before the year is over.
To get your baseball fix, we at least have movies and there have been more good films made about the national pastime than any other sport. I mean, during one six-year period from 1988-94, there were at least 10 really great baseball flicks made. That was the golden age of baseball cinema.
Many of those films are included in one man’s open-to-debate rundown of the best baseball movies ever made:
The starting nine
Field of Dreams (1989): There may be a bit of Iowa bias here, but I would watch this film over and over (and have actually). I especially love James Earl Jones’ soliloquy late in the film in which he tells us that “America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It's been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.’’
Eight Men Out (1992): I think one of the things I like best about this film is that it sticks close to the actual facts without twisting and mangling them for dramatic purposes. There’s no need. The story of how the Chicago White Sox intentionally lost the 1919 World Series is so compelling, it doesn’t need any embellishment.
Bull Durham (1988): If you’ve seen lists like this before, you probably know that this film is almost always No. 1. It’s full of memorable dialogue, including one comment from Crash Davis (played by Kevin Costner) that is especially pertinent in baseball 32 years later: “Strikeouts are boring. Besides that, they’re fascist.’’
The Natural (1984): If you’ve ever read Bernard Malamud’s novel, you know they completely changed the ending for cinematic purposes, which is a good thing. It’s much better this way. You not only get to see Roy Hobbs clinch the pennant for the New York Knights, but he foils the plot of the gamblers and totally decimates a right-field light standard. One of the great closing scenes of any baseball flick.
61* (2001): This doesn’t appear on everyone’s list of great baseball films but it makes mine if only because the actors chosen to play Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle (Barry Pepper and Thomas Jane) are absolute dead ringers for the real players. It’s a sympathetic look at what Maris endured as he endeavored to break Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old home run record.
You have free articles remaining.
Major League (1989): Undoubtedly the funniest baseball film ever made, it’s loaded with great lines from such characters as Pedro Cerrano (Dennis Haysbert), Willie Mays Hayes (Wesley Snipes) and Ricky Vaughn (Charlie Sheen). Haysbert is especially good as a Hispanic slugger who tries to entice Jobu to help his hitting with rum and cigars. “Bats, they are sick. I cannot hit curveball,’’ he says. “Straightball I hit it very much. Curveball, bats are afraid.’’
Moneyball (2011): This is the story of Oakland A’s general manager Billy Bean (Brad Pitt) and his quest to produce a winning team with sabermetrics. Some of the best scenes are when Bean butts heads with his scouts and manager Art Howe in trying to implement new ideas that two decades later are embraced by every team in baseball.
A League of Their Own (1992): This look at the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League gave birth to several memorable movie lines, including Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks) telling one of his players that “There’s no crying in baseball.’’ But I’m more enamored with another line delivered by Dugan to Dottie Hinson (played by Geena Davis) after she says the game has gotten to be too hard. “It's supposed to be hard,’’ he says. “If it wasn't hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great.’’
Pride of the Yankees (1942): It’s by far the oldest film in our starting lineup and the only one that is in black and white. The baseball action in it is a bit phony and Hollywood does butcher some facts for dramatic effect in this one. But when Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper) steps up to deliver his “Luckiest man on the face of the earth’’ speech, you find out there really can be crying in baseball.
Off the bench
42 (2013): The compelling story of Jackie Robinson’s breaking of baseball’s color line.
The Rookie (2002): Jimmy Morris goes from high school science teacher to major league pitcher in one summer.
Cobb (1994): A raunchy, profane look at the final psychotic days of perhaps the best player ever.
The Scout (1994): Al Percolo discovers a phenom named Steve Nebraska in the wilds of Mexico.
The Sandlot (1993): The boys in the neighborhood introduce the new kid to the magic of baseball.
Bang the Drum Slowly (1973): Robert DeNiro is great as a slow-witted Yankees catcher with a terminal illness.
Million Dollar Arm (2014): Agent J.B. Bernstein tries to develop two kids from India into major league pitchers.
Fever Pitch (2005): A romantic comedy centered on the Boston Red Sox’ breakthrough 2004 season.
Fear Strikes Out (1957): The dramatic, sometimes frightening, story of Jimmy Piersall’s battle with mental health.
Mr. Baseball (1992): Tom Selleck stars as a major league star who is banished to Japan.
Major League II (1994): Better than most sequels, it follows most of the same zany characters as the original.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!