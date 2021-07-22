Oneida legion shuts out Rock Island in tournament opener

Anderson got the energy going early for the team with his game-deciding two-RBI double, and the team was behind him cheering his name, although not the one on his birth certificate.

"'Bob' is a nickname I was given all the way back in junior high that just stuck around," Anderson said. "It feels cool to have everyone chant it and cheer for me."

The moment was a satisfying one for Anderson who had his eyes on a bigger hit, but is happy with what he accomplished.

"I of course was trying to hit a home run, but it felt good to come up big for the team," Anderson said. "It was a fastball that was a little high, but I got underneath it well and sent it for a ride."

The early lead provided by Anderson was crucial for the pacing of the rest of the game for Oneida.

"That was definitely something very important to how we played," Clark said. "Like every team we feel more comfortable with a lead, but we had nothing but faith in our pitching."

Rock Island Legion coach Jerry Burkhead had nothing but good things to say about his opposition and feels that his team can bounce right back from the loss.