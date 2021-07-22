Oneida legion shuts out Rock Island in tournament opener

After three previous meetings in the Legion season, Oneida was finally able to do something that it hadn't done prior to Thursday afternoon.
Oneida Post 727 shut out Rock Island Post 200 2-0 after losing three previous times to Rock Island in the legion season, including an early season 21-1 loss.
The only runs scored in the game came on one swing from Cameron "Bob" Anderson in the first inning, a two-RBI double to score Coltin Quagliano and Reid Stufflebeem.
The star of the game was Oneida starting pitcher Logan Kuberski who went a full seven innings and allowed just two hits and one walk. Kuberski only had two strikeouts in the game, but that was fine with him as long as his team came away with the win.
"I really wasn't pitching to strike guys out," Kuberski said. "I just wanted to keep control of the game and keep everyone involved out in the field."
For Oneida, the win came at the exact right time according to coach James Clark.
"This is the best that we've played all year," Clark said. "Logan has been our best pitcher all summer with a ridiculous ERA and just pitched so well today. Rock Island is a heck of a team and that was the first time we've been able to beat them this year, even though we know that we could play right there with them."
Anderson got the energy going early for the team with his game-deciding two-RBI double, and the team was behind him cheering his name, although not the one on his birth certificate.
"'Bob' is a nickname I was given all the way back in junior high that just stuck around," Anderson said. "It feels cool to have everyone chant it and cheer for me."
The moment was a satisfying one for Anderson who had his eyes on a bigger hit, but is happy with what he accomplished.
"I of course was trying to hit a home run, but it felt good to come up big for the team," Anderson said. "It was a fastball that was a little high, but I got underneath it well and sent it for a ride."
The early lead provided by Anderson was crucial for the pacing of the rest of the game for Oneida.
"That was definitely something very important to how we played," Clark said. "Like every team we feel more comfortable with a lead, but we had nothing but faith in our pitching."
Rock Island Legion coach Jerry Burkhead had nothing but good things to say about his opposition and feels that his team can bounce right back from the loss.
"I don't think we need to change much headed into the next game," Burkhead said. "Oneida had a heck of a game on the mound and a timely hit, and we just couldn't get our offense going. We have a ton of confidence as a team and we can string together some wins, we just have a greater sense of urgency going forward in the tournament."