Trailing Illinois Wesleyan by a run and staring at its final three outs, the Augustana College baseball team was down, but far from out.

Rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Dymitri Kanellakis sacrifice fly, the Vikings had new life in Saturday's winner-take-all CCIW championship game.

First baseman Matt Ozanic scored the tying run to bring about extra baseball at Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field in Moline, and he would drive in the game-winning run as Augustana topped IWU 6-5 in 10 innings to repeat as conference champions.

After one-out singles by Zach Vrbancic and Trevor Moore put Augie runners on first and second to start the bottom of the 10th, Titans reliever Luke Costello was one out away from extending the game when Ozanic (2-for-3) came up.

Getting up 2-0 in the count, Ozanic slashed a base hit to right field and Vrbancic raced in the the winning run to send the Vikings (38-7) to the NCAA Division III National Tournament for the second straight year.

"I was not going to let this be my last game," Ozanic said. "I was looking for something I could hit hard and he gave me a nice 2-0 fastball."

As soon as he saw the ball leave Ozanic's bat and knew it would find the grass, Vrbancic (2-for-4) had one destination in mind.

"Being on second base with two outs, I knew I had to go," Vrbancic said. "It was off to the races, and Coach (third-base coach B.J. Eder) was not going to stop me. I knew there would be a play at the play, but I had the confidence to get there."

Prior to his baserunning and hitting heroics, Ozanic made a big play in the top of the ninth. Leaning over the IWU dugout railing, he snared a Tommy Bleker fly ball for the first out.

Augustana relief pitcher Addison Southwick then got the next two batters, then set the Titans (22-23) down in order in the top of the 10th as he earned the win and moved to 5-0.

"This means everything," said Ozanic. "My voice is gone right now, but this is awesome. These guys, they don't give up. We got the fight, and we're going to keep our energy up and going off of this."

The win in Saturday's second contest was huge for Augustana after it saw some promising scoring chances go by the wayside in the first game, a 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan victory.

Adding to the moment for the Vikings was the fact they were hosting the CCIW tourney for the first time since 2014.

"This means the world to us," Vrbancic said. "This was a big event for us."

The Titans struck first in their fourth straight elimination game on a first-inning RBI single by Jacob Cyrus (2-for-4, two RBIs). However, the Vikings cashed in on their first golden scoring opportunity and plated three runs in the bottom of the second.

An Alec McGinnis single scored Kanellakis to tie the game, then an errant throw by IWU starter Dalen Banks on Michael Aragon's bunt attempt resulted in two more runs scoring for a 3-1 Augie lead.

"We had our chances in the first game, but we didn't respond," said McGinnis. "We stuck hard with it, and played through it. It was awesome for me to be in that (second inning) situation and make it happen. That definitely brought our energy up."

The second of Augie's five pitchers in the finale was former Mercer County standout Jake Reusch, and he delivered with four solid innings of five-hit baseball, allowing two unearned runs.

He relieved starter Nathaniel Sammer with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the first and with IWU already on the board, and was able to limit the damage to the one run.

"I just had to get out here and throw strikes," Reusch said.

Illinois Wesleyan closed the gap to one in the top of the third on an RBI single by Bleker (3-for-4), then plated unearned runs in the fifth and sixth to retake the lead at 4-3.

However, heads up baserunning by Augustana's Alex Simon forged a 4-4 tie in the seventh. After Simon (2-for-5) singled to lead off the inning, he moved to second on a Ozanic sacrifice.

Seeing third base was not being covered, he took advantage and forced an errant throw, enabling him to score the tying run.

"This whole tourney, my main goal was to be aggressive on the basepaths," Simon stated.

IWU would regain the lead in the top of the eighth on a Cyrus sacrifice fly, but when the chips were down, the Vikings rose to the challenge.

"This brings me back to when I was a kid; I came to camps here when I was 13 years old," said an emotional Reusch. "Winning it here, getting the job done and keeping the trophy in Rock Island, this is big for me.

In the first game of the day, Augie left 12 runners on base and had the bases loaded four times.

The Vikings lone run was on a Brett Benedetti pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth. The Titans jumped out to an early 3-0 cushion after one frame.

Augie starter Josh Wintroub (7-2) delivered six solid innings on two days' rest after throwing 98 pitches in Augie's 11-1 tourney-opening win over Carroll. He struck out six batters and scattered seven hits.