PHOTOS: Davenport Southeast beats Bonney Lake, Wash.
Southeast Little League rallied back from a six-run deficit but fell 8-7 to Hagerstown, Ind. in the first round of the Little League World Series.
Davenport's Southeast Little League faces Hagerstown, Ind., in its first game at the Little League World Series at 2 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
With a deep pitching rotation, Southeast Little League is confident no matter who takes the mound in its first game of the Little League World Series against Hagerstown, Ind. at 2 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.
All Duncan Snider wanted was one last chance.
Southeast Little League advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., where it will face Hagerstown, Ind., the winner of the Great Lakes Regional, at 2 p.m. Thursday.
As the Field of Dreams site becomes more developed, it comes at the cost of what made the original field so magical in the first place.
After a tough defeat to open the Little League World Series, Southeast Little League is ready to turn the page.
Dillan Shrum and Jack Alexander opened the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday with homers on consecutive pitches in Quad-Cities' 6-5 win over Cedar Rapids.
In the 63 seasons Midwest League baseball has been played on the banks of the Mississippi in the Quad Cities, there may have never been a more…
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A strong start by Blake Bishop and timely hitting Thursday gave the Davenport Southeast Little League a chance to play for …