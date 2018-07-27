MILAN — For any successful baseball team, pitching — and plenty of it — can be a crucial difference-maker.
During the Milan Legion squad's run to its first state tournament berth, the depth of its pitching staff has indeed made the difference in Post 569 posting a 5-0 postseason record.
Anchored by the trio of A.J. Hatlestad (6-0), Jake Reusch (4-1) and Justin Bost (3-1, two saves), Milan limited its 3rd Division Tournament opponents to just three runs while its offense put up 32, scoring a pair of five-inning victories in the early round.
"These guys complement each other so well," said Post 569 coach Nick Basala. "You've got three or four aces from three or four different schools. In a tournament setting, we feel good throwing at least four guys out there."
Reusch, one of the aces of Mercer County's pitching staff, has scored two of Milan's five playoff victories, including last Tuesday's 2-1 division-clinching win over Oneida, allowing one run with nine strikeouts in those starts.
"It's awesome," the southpaw said of pitching in a big-game situation. "The feeling is great, being able to come in and pound the zone. I'm always confident when I get on the mound, no matter what happens, someone's going to have my back. It makes it easy."
Hatlestad, who tossed a 10-inning complete game in a 6-1 victory over Moline in the district round at Moline, said the strength of Milan's defense, and the confidence it engenders among the pitchers, is the big key to the success of Post 569.
"I feel pitching is one of the big parts of it, but another big part is the defense behind us," said the Sherrard graduate who is heading to Monmouth College. "You can't pitch without good defense, and they make some amazing plays. Also, I feel like our bats have started to get going. As a pitcher, it makes it easier to throw when you get runs behind you."
Bost, who has traditionally been a starter both for his prep team at Rockridge and with the Milan Legion, found himself thrust into the role of closer for Post 569's two wins over Oneida at Peoria.
"Coming in to close, it's been pretty cool," Bost said. "It's been good to be able to deal with that."
Adding to the depth of Post 569's staff have been Jaden Dellitt (2-0), Kyle Yeater (1-0), Jake Williams (1-0) and Jeff Garrett (1-1); Garrett picked up the win in last Sunday's 4-2 division victory over Oneida, striking out seven in six innings.
Milan hopes to continue to win the arms race this weekend. To get through the state round in Alton, which begins with today's 2 p.m. opener against Mount Prospect, Milan could play up to seven games in four days. Pitching could be critical to earn a berth in the Aug. 8-12 Great Lakes Regional in Napoleon, Ohio.
"We're looking forward to (state)," said Bost. "We're going to need everybody to pitch well if we're going to do good."