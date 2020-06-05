Play ball! Baseball returns to the Q-C

"We require our sport partners to operate their events within the best practices guidelines that their sanctioning body has in place, and right now, all of the sanctioning bodies have those guidelines," Stow said.

JP Sports of Moline runs baseball tournaments for the facility and is responsible for what goes on inside the fences at each diamond.

This weekend’s tournament is sanctioned by the USSSA, and its guidelines include nearly 30 requirements for participants and hosting venues.

JP Sports owner John Pieritz operates tournaments in venues throughout the upper Midwest and has canceled more than 30 tournaments since March because of the health crisis.

"We have a lot teams who are anxious to play and we want fans to be comfortable when they come to the ballparks," Pieritz said. "We’ve spread games out on the schedule so folks can come and go and TBK is a great place for us to be. There are almost 76 acres of land there, so there is a lot of room for folks."

The Davenport Wildcats 12U team was among those playing their first game of the season Friday, nearly three months later than planned.