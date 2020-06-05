Play ball! Baseball returns to the Q-C

With the crack of the bat and the pop of the ball against the back of a glove, life moved one leadoff step closer to returning to normal Friday in the Quad-Cities.
Baseball season finally opened for nearly 140 youth teams participating in the Quad Cities Slugfest, a three-day tournament that includes competition in seven divisions for teams with players ranging in age from 8 and under through 14 and under.
Their seasons delayed by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, most teams took the field for the first time this season Friday after Iowa eased restrictions on the size of gatherings, allowing events to resume on June 1.
"I’ve been looking forward to this day and getting the season started for a long time," said Dominick Kurtz of Bettendorf, a first baseman and outfielder for the 13-and-under Barnstormer Bullets. "It’s been tough with the COVID-19 and everything, but it’s good to be out here with my team and playing ball."
That sentiment was shared by young and old alike at a tournament which this weekend will fill 10 diamonds at the sprawling TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf in addition to fields at Crow Valley Park in Bettendorf, Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and Westbrook Park in DeWitt.
Quad-City area teams from Iowa and Illinois fill the majority of spots in the tournament bracket, with a handful of entries from suburban Chicago and southern Wisconsin.
"It’s good to see the kids out here having fun again. This has been hard for them and to get some sports back, that’s great," said Donna White of Woodhull, Ill., in attendance to watch her grandson Alex White play for the Tri-County Red Devils in the 14-and-under division.
The coronavirus health crisis has led to some changes, both on and off the field.
Instead of being positioned behind the catcher, the home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes from a position midway between the pitcher’s mound and second base.
Teams pitched and caught their own baseballs, given a bag of balls for competition as they checked in for the tournament to reduce the number of individuals handling balls to players on the same team.
Players are allowed to wear mask or gloves as protective gear if they choose, although with temperatures in the 80s the few players who did wear a mask off the field typically played without it on once games began.
Social distancing was encouraged. The pregame meeting between coaches and the home plate umpire was spread out and bullpen space was made available for use as an extended dugout if teams felt the need.
And when games ended, in lieu of the traditional handshake line teams lined up outside of their dugouts and offered a tip of the ballcap to their opponents.
A crew worked to sanitize dugouts between games, shuttling from one diamond to the next to spray things down.
Off the field, fans were greeted with signage encouraging them to be smart, to social distance and if ill, to stay away.
Arrows painted on the sidewalks between diamonds encouraged one-way foot traffic flow and bleachers normally located behind the plates were relocated down the baselines, creating space for fans to spread out on lawn chairs.
Red baseballs have been painted six feet apart on cement areas between the dugouts to encourage social distancing and yellow baseballs marked off the same space in front of concession stand windows.
"We’re one of the first places in the country to open up again and we want to get this right," TBK Bank Sports Complex President and CEO Dave Stow said.
The facility Stow oversees has gradually re-opened over the past month, and the return of a baseball tournament will be followed by sand volleyball, basketball and soccer events in upcoming weeks.
"We’re working within the guidelines and providing a facility that is safe for families to visit," Stow said.
TBK Bank Sports Complex does not operate the tournaments it hosts. In all sports, those are handled by groups that run similar events at venues throughout the region.
"We require our sport partners to operate their events within the best practices guidelines that their sanctioning body has in place, and right now, all of the sanctioning bodies have those guidelines," Stow said.
JP Sports of Moline runs baseball tournaments for the facility and is responsible for what goes on inside the fences at each diamond.
This weekend’s tournament is sanctioned by the USSSA, and its guidelines include nearly 30 requirements for participants and hosting venues.
JP Sports owner John Pieritz operates tournaments in venues throughout the upper Midwest and has canceled more than 30 tournaments since March because of the health crisis.
"We have a lot teams who are anxious to play and we want fans to be comfortable when they come to the ballparks," Pieritz said. "We’ve spread games out on the schedule so folks can come and go and TBK is a great place for us to be. There are almost 76 acres of land there, so there is a lot of room for folks."
The Davenport Wildcats 12U team was among those playing their first game of the season Friday, nearly three months later than planned.
"When we got canceled back in March, I thought it might be for just a couple weeks but we’ve waited so long," middle infielder Landon Skiles said. "We’re ready to go out and play against some other teams."
Bryce Pauly, a middle infielder for the Wildcats, said he has tried to work on his hitting during the time off, but welcomed the chance to finally play a game.
He wasn’t alone.
"I think we’re all pretty excited," Wildcats catcher and outfielder Cameren Baez said. "We’ve been all sitting around, not doing much, waiting to get the chance to play."
Mick Kurtz of Bettendorf sensed that from his son, Dominick, and others on the Barnstormer Bullets team.
"I feel like the kids have really it tough the past couple of months, not being able to do much of anything," Kurtz said. "It’s baseball season and there’s a good feeling today being here today, getting the season started. It’s time."
